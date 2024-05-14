2H AGO
Nick Dunlap betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Nick Dunlap enters the 2024 PGA Championship May 16-19 after a 24th-place finish in the Wells Fargo Championship in his most recent competition.
Latest odds for Dunlap at the PGA Championship.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- This is Dunlap's first time competing at the PGA Championship in the past five years.
- With numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th), Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023.
- Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Dunlap's recent performances
- Dunlap has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Dunlap has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 4-under.
- Off the tee, Nick Dunlap has averaged 305.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dunlap is averaging 0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Dunlap is averaging 0.453 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Dunlap .
Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings
- Dunlap owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.444 (165th) this season, while his average driving distance of 303.6 yards ranks 45th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dunlap ranks 144th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.322, while he ranks 184th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 58.42%.
- On the greens, Dunlap's 0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 65th this season, while he averages 28.09 putts per round (15th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|45
|303.6
|305.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|184
|58.42%
|58.64%
|Putts Per Round
|15
|28.09
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|30
|28.28%
|24.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|159
|17.68%
|16.36%
Dunlap's best finishes
- Dunlap has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, collecting one win .
- In those 11 events, he made the cut eight times (72.7%).
- Dunlap, who has 187 points, currently ranks 118th in the FedExCup standings.
Dunlap's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he delivered a 2.357 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
- Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 2.638 (he finished 11th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dunlap's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.103.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Dunlap delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.853, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 11th in that event).
- Dunlap posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked 11th in the field.
Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|165
|-0.444
|-0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.322
|-0.710
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|79
|0.056
|1.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.155
|0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-0.555
|0.453
Dunlap's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|1
|64-65-60-70
|-29
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|80
|76-74-73
|+7
|4
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|67-70-71-71
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-74-75-71
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|68-71-63-69
|-9
|65
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|69
|75-73-68-74
|+6
|6
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|66-67-67-70
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|69-72-72-72
|+1
|70
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.