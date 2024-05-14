Nick Dunlap betting profile: PGA Championship

This season Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he delivered a 2.357 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.

Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 2.638 (he finished 11th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dunlap's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.103.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Dunlap delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.853, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 11th in that event).