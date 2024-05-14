PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Max Homa betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    When he hits the links May 16-19, Max Homa will look to build upon his last performance in the PGA Championship. In 2023, he shot 9-over and finished 55th at Oak Hill Country Club.

    Latest odds for Homa at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • Homa's average finish has been 44th, and his average score 7-over, over his last five appearances at the PGA Championship.
    • Homa finished 55th (with a score of 9-over) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship (in 2023).
    • Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Homa's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/20235571-72-74-72+9
    5/19/20221370-69-70-71E
    5/20/2021MC78-76+10
    8/6/2020MC74-71+5
    5/16/20196470-71-79-71+11

    Homa's recent performances

    • Homa has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • Homa has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five events.
    • Max Homa has averaged 301.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Homa has an average of -0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Homa is averaging 1.153 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Homa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Homa owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.064 (106th) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.6 yards ranks 67th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Homa ranks 60th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.234. Additionally, he ranks 108th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.18%.
    • On the greens, Homa has registered a 0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 55th with a putts-per-round average of 28.49, and he ranks 146th by breaking par 23.17% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance67300.6301.2
    Greens in Regulation %10865.18%63.89%
    Putts Per Round5528.4928.4
    Par Breakers14623.17%23.33%
    Bogey Avoidance1512.33%14.44%

    Homa's best finishes

    • Although Homa has not won any of the 11 tournaments he has played this season, he has earned one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut 10 times.
    • As of now, Homa has compiled 1064 points, which ranks him 15th in the FedExCup standings.

    Homa's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Homa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.081. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • Homa's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he delivered a 3.784 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa's best effort this season was in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.609. He finished eighth in that tournament.
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Homa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.465, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished eighth.
    • Homa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.

    Homa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee106-0.064-1.203
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.2341.270
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green250.3181.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting710.125-0.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Total380.6131.153

    Homa's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship5571-72-74-72+97
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge967-69-71-69-475
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC68-76+4--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-65-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2169-68-69-67-1541
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1266-68-67-72-756
    July 20-22The Open Championship1068-73-70-69-477
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship668-66-65-70-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship568-62-71-68-11420
    August 24-27TOUR Championship970-67-69-68-6--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship770-66-70-69-13--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1369-73-71-69-6--
    January 4-7The Sentry1467-69-68-66-22113
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1370-70-71-69-853
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6669-73-72-26
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1673-65-70-69-7115
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard871-69-71-73-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6468-75-74-71E7
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2568-74-72-70-430
    April 11-14Masters Tournament367-71-73-73-4325
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5571-70-66-75-210
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship869-70-72-69-4213

    All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

