Max Homa betting profile: PGA Championship
When he hits the links May 16-19, Max Homa will look to build upon his last performance in the PGA Championship. In 2023, he shot 9-over and finished 55th at Oak Hill Country Club.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Homa's average finish has been 44th, and his average score 7-over, over his last five appearances at the PGA Championship.
- Homa finished 55th (with a score of 9-over) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship (in 2023).
- Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Homa's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|55
|71-72-74-72
|+9
|5/19/2022
|13
|70-69-70-71
|E
|5/20/2021
|MC
|78-76
|+10
|8/6/2020
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|5/16/2019
|64
|70-71-79-71
|+11
Homa's recent performances
- Homa has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Homa has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five events.
- Max Homa has averaged 301.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Homa has an average of -0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Homa is averaging 1.153 Strokes Gained: Total.
Homa's advanced stats and rankings
- Homa owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.064 (106th) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.6 yards ranks 67th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Homa ranks 60th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.234. Additionally, he ranks 108th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.18%.
- On the greens, Homa has registered a 0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 55th with a putts-per-round average of 28.49, and he ranks 146th by breaking par 23.17% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|67
|300.6
|301.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|108
|65.18%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|55
|28.49
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|146
|23.17%
|23.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|15
|12.33%
|14.44%
Homa's best finishes
- Although Homa has not won any of the 11 tournaments he has played this season, he has earned one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut 10 times.
- As of now, Homa has compiled 1064 points, which ranks him 15th in the FedExCup standings.
Homa's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Homa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.081. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- Homa's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he delivered a 3.784 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa's best effort this season was in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.609. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Homa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.465, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished eighth.
- Homa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.
Homa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|-0.064
|-1.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.234
|1.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|25
|0.318
|1.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.125
|-0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.613
|1.153
Homa's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|55
|71-72-74-72
|+9
|7
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|67-69-71-69
|-4
|75
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|68-76
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-65
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|21
|69-68-69-67
|-15
|41
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|66-68-67-72
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|10
|68-73-70-69
|-4
|77
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|68-66-65-70
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|5
|68-62-71-68
|-11
|420
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|70-67-69-68
|-6
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|70-66-70-69
|-13
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|13
|69-73-71-69
|-6
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|67-69-68-66
|-22
|113
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-70-71-69
|-8
|53
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|69-73-72
|-2
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|73-65-70-69
|-7
|115
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-69-71-73
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|68-75-74-71
|E
|7
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|68-74-72-70
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|3
|67-71-73-73
|-4
|325
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|71-70-66-75
|-2
|10
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|69-70-72-69
|-4
|213
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the PGA Championship.
