Max Homa betting profile: PGA Championship

This season, Homa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.081. He finished 14th in that tournament.

Homa's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he delivered a 3.784 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 14th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa's best effort this season was in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.609. He finished eighth in that tournament.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Homa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.465, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished eighth.