Matthieu Pavon betting profile: PGA Championship

Betting Profile

    In his last competition at the Wells Fargo Championship, Matthieu Pavon ended the weekend at 17-over, good for a 67th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 PGA Championship May 16-19 seeking a better finish.

    Latest odds for Pavon at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Pavon's first time competing at the PGA Championship.
    • Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • Koepka averaged 319 yards off the tee (fourth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 61.11% (29th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Pavon's recent performances

    • Pavon has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Pavon has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of 5-over across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Matthieu Pavon has averaged 297.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Pavon is averaging -1.794 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Pavon is averaging -6.359 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Pavon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pavon has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.059 this season, which ranks 85th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.3 yards) ranks 91st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pavon ranks 30th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.433, while he ranks 93rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.82%.
    • On the greens, Pavon's 0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 41st this season, while he averages 28.88 putts per round (101st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance91298.3297.5
    Greens in Regulation %9365.82%59.26%
    Putts Per Round10128.8829.4
    Par Breakers8226.09%15.74%
    Bogey Avoidance8814.81%18.52%

    Pavon's best finishes

    • Pavon has played 10 tournaments this season, collecting one win along with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he had a 90% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
    • Currently, Pavon has 1145 points, ranking him 10th in the FedExCup standings.

    Pavon's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Pavon put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 2.349. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Pavon posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.394.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pavon's best performance this season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 47th in the field with a mark of -0.317. He finished first in that tournament.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Pavon delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.965, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Pavon posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee850.059-0.733
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.433-0.932
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green174-0.502-2.899
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.330-1.794
    Average Strokes Gained: Total640.321-6.359

    Pavon's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-78+9--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-69+1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii766-66-67-67-1485
    January 18-21The American Express3967-66-68-70-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open169-65-72-69-13500
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am365-70-66-15350
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2867-68-70-70-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5274-68-76-76+612
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1270-73-74-72+1140
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4969-73-70-69-312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6776-74-74-77+177

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the PGA Championship.

