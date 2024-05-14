Matthieu Pavon betting profile: PGA Championship

This season, Pavon put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 2.349. In that event, he missed the cut.

Pavon posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.394.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pavon's best performance this season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 47th in the field with a mark of -0.317. He finished first in that tournament.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Pavon delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.965, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.