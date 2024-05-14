Matthieu Pavon betting profile: PGA Championship
In his last competition at the Wells Fargo Championship, Matthieu Pavon ended the weekend at 17-over, good for a 67th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 PGA Championship May 16-19 seeking a better finish.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- In the past five years, this is Pavon's first time competing at the PGA Championship.
- Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Koepka averaged 319 yards off the tee (fourth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 61.11% (29th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Pavon's recent performances
- Pavon has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Pavon has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of 5-over across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Matthieu Pavon has averaged 297.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Pavon is averaging -1.794 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Pavon is averaging -6.359 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pavon's advanced stats and rankings
- Pavon has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.059 this season, which ranks 85th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.3 yards) ranks 91st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pavon ranks 30th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.433, while he ranks 93rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.82%.
- On the greens, Pavon's 0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 41st this season, while he averages 28.88 putts per round (101st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|91
|298.3
|297.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|93
|65.82%
|59.26%
|Putts Per Round
|101
|28.88
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|82
|26.09%
|15.74%
|Bogey Avoidance
|88
|14.81%
|18.52%
Pavon's best finishes
- Pavon has played 10 tournaments this season, collecting one win along with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 10 tournaments, he had a 90% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
- Currently, Pavon has 1145 points, ranking him 10th in the FedExCup standings.
Pavon's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Pavon put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 2.349. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Pavon posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.394.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pavon's best performance this season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 47th in the field with a mark of -0.317. He finished first in that tournament.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Pavon delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.965, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.
- Pavon posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|85
|0.059
|-0.733
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.433
|-0.932
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|174
|-0.502
|-2.899
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.330
|-1.794
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.321
|-6.359
Pavon's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-78
|+9
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|66-66-67-67
|-14
|85
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|67-66-68-70
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|1
|69-65-72-69
|-13
|500
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|3
|65-70-66
|-15
|350
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|67-68-70-70
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|74-68-76-76
|+6
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|70-73-74-72
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|69-73-70-69
|-3
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|67
|76-74-74-77
|+17
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.