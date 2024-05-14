Matt Wallace betting profile: PGA Championship

This season Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he produced a 2.178 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished fourth in that event.

Wallace produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking eighth in the field at 4.255. In that tournament, he finished fourth.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wallace's best performance this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.490.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Wallace delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.826, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 52nd in that event.