Matt Wallace betting profile: PGA Championship
Matt Wallace hits the links in the 2024 PGA Championship May 16-19 coming off a 20th-place finish in the Myrtle Beach Classic in his most recent competition.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Over his last five trips to the PGA Championship, Wallace has an average score of 3-over, with an average finish of 44th.
- In 2023, Wallace finished 65th (with a score of 12-over) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship.
- Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
- In addition, Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (first).
Wallace's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|65
|73-70-75-74
|+12
|5/20/2021
|55
|73-73-77-71
|+6
|8/6/2020
|77
|71-70-74-72
|+7
|5/16/2019
|3
|69-67-70-72
|-2
|8/9/2018
|19
|71-66-68-68
|-7
Wallace's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Wallace has finished in the top five once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Wallace has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five appearances.
- Matt Wallace has averaged 298.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Wallace is averaging 0.805 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Wallace is averaging 2.305 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wallace's advanced stats and rankings
- Wallace owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.364 (161st) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.1 yards ranks 93rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wallace ranks 79th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.083. Additionally, he ranks 37th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.21%.
- On the greens, Wallace's 0.274 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 46th on TOUR this season, and his 28.83 putts-per-round average ranks 94th. He has broken par 30.09% of the time (ninth).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|93
|298.1
|298.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|37
|68.21%
|65.97%
|Putts Per Round
|94
|28.83
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|9
|30.09%
|21.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|108
|15.43%
|11.46%
Wallace's best finishes
- Wallace has participated in 13 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut eight times.
- Currently, Wallace has 233 points, ranking him 102nd in the FedExCup standings.
Wallace's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he produced a 2.178 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- Wallace produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking eighth in the field at 4.255. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wallace's best performance this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.490.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Wallace delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.826, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 52nd in that event.
- Wallace delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|161
|-0.364
|-0.762
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|79
|0.083
|0.558
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|35
|0.276
|1.704
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|46
|0.274
|0.805
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.270
|2.305
Wallace's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|65
|73-70-75-74
|+12
|4
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|48
|68-74-75-76
|+5
|10
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|80-64
|+4
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|78
|68-71-75-70
|-4
|2
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|72-65-69-71
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|71-66-70-69
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-68-70-71
|-4
|10
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|69-66-71-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|68
|69-77-71-71
|+8
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|40
|68-70-69-69
|-16
|20
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|67-67-69-70
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|67-72-65
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|75-64-74-67
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|66-65-71-74
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|69-72-68-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|63-66-67-68
|-20
|109
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|72-64-70-67
|-11
|25
All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the PGA Championship.
