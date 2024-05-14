PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Matt Wallace betting profile: PGA Championship

    Matt Wallace hits the links in the 2024 PGA Championship May 16-19 coming off a 20th-place finish in the Myrtle Beach Classic in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Wallace at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • Over his last five trips to the PGA Championship, Wallace has an average score of 3-over, with an average finish of 44th.
    • In 2023, Wallace finished 65th (with a score of 12-over) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship.
    • Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • In addition, Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (first).

    Wallace's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/20236573-70-75-74+12
    5/20/20215573-73-77-71+6
    8/6/20207771-70-74-72+7
    5/16/2019369-67-70-72-2
    8/9/20181971-66-68-68-7

    Wallace's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Wallace has finished in the top five once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Wallace has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five appearances.
    • Matt Wallace has averaged 298.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Wallace is averaging 0.805 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Wallace is averaging 2.305 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Wallace .

    Wallace's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wallace owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.364 (161st) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.1 yards ranks 93rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wallace ranks 79th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.083. Additionally, he ranks 37th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.21%.
    • On the greens, Wallace's 0.274 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 46th on TOUR this season, and his 28.83 putts-per-round average ranks 94th. He has broken par 30.09% of the time (ninth).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance93298.1298.8
    Greens in Regulation %3768.21%65.97%
    Putts Per Round9428.8328.7
    Par Breakers930.09%21.88%
    Bogey Avoidance10815.43%11.46%

    Wallace's best finishes

    • Wallace has participated in 13 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut eight times.
    • Currently, Wallace has 233 points, ranking him 102nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Wallace's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he produced a 2.178 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
    • Wallace produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking eighth in the field at 4.255. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wallace's best performance this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.490.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Wallace delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.826, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 52nd in that event.
    • Wallace delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.

    Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee161-0.364-0.762
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green790.0830.558
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green350.2761.704
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting460.2740.805
    Average Strokes Gained: Total690.2702.305

    Wallace's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship6573-70-75-74+124
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4868-74-75-76+510
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC80-64+4--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7868-71-75-70-42
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4272-65-69-71-310
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    July 27-303M Open4371-66-70-69-811
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship4567-68-70-71-410
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2869-66-71-66-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6869-77-71-71+8--
    January 4-7The Sentry4068-70-69-69-1620
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5267-67-69-70-77
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC67-72-65-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-70-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5375-64-74-67-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3366-65-71-74-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1769-72-68-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-74+8--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson463-66-67-68-20109
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2072-64-70-67-1125

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

