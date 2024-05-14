2H AGO
Lucas Herbert betting profile: PGA Championship
Lucas Herbert seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 PGA Championship. He took 40th at the par-70 Valhalla Golf Club in 2023.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- In his last five appearances at the PGA Championship, Herbert has an average finish of 49th, and an average score of 7-over.
- In Herbert's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2023, he finished 40th after posting a score of 6-over.
- Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Herbert's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|40
|75-69-72-70
|+6
|5/19/2022
|13
|68-73-68-71
|E
|5/20/2021
|71
|76-72-77-72
|+9
|8/6/2020
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|5/16/2019
|71
|74-70-73-75
|+12
Herbert's recent performances
- In his last five events, Herbert has an average finish of 30th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Herbert has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Lucas Herbert has averaged 312.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Herbert is averaging 3.432 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Herbert is averaging 1.850 Strokes Gained: Total.
Herbert's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|64
|304.5
|312.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|189
|62.10%
|66.98%
|Putts Per Round
|15
|28.23
|27.7
|Par Breakers
|103
|21.77%
|26.85%
|Bogey Avoidance
|119
|14.34%
|12.04%
Herbert's best finishes
- Herbert played 19 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 12 times.
- Last season Herbert's best performance came at the Travelers Championship. He shot 15-under and finished 15th in that event.
- With 199 points last season, Herbert finished 156th in the FedExCup standings.
Herbert's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.181
|0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|179
|-0.496
|-3.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|175
|-0.337
|1.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|28
|0.398
|3.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-0.252
|1.850
Herbert's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|75-69-72-70
|+6
|14
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|15
|67-64-66-68
|-15
|52
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|60
|71-67-70-71
|-1
|5
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|63-75-71-72
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|70-69-71-68
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|69-67-66-70
|-16
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|66-71-64-70
|-13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Herbert as of the start of the PGA Championship.
