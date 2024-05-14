PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Lucas Herbert betting profile: PGA Championship

    Lucas Herbert seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 PGA Championship. He took 40th at the par-70 Valhalla Golf Club in 2023.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • In his last five appearances at the PGA Championship, Herbert has an average finish of 49th, and an average score of 7-over.
    • In Herbert's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2023, he finished 40th after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Herbert's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/20234075-69-72-70+6
    5/19/20221368-73-68-71E
    5/20/20217176-72-77-72+9
    8/6/2020MC73-70+3
    5/16/20197174-70-73-75+12

    Herbert's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Herbert has an average finish of 30th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Herbert has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Lucas Herbert has averaged 312.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Herbert is averaging 3.432 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Herbert is averaging 1.850 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Herbert's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance64304.5312.0
    Greens in Regulation %18962.10%66.98%
    Putts Per Round1528.2327.7
    Par Breakers10321.77%26.85%
    Bogey Avoidance11914.34%12.04%

    Herbert's best finishes

    • Herbert played 19 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 12 times.
    • Last season Herbert's best performance came at the Travelers Championship. He shot 15-under and finished 15th in that event.
    • With 199 points last season, Herbert finished 156th in the FedExCup standings.

    Herbert's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.1810.263
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green179-0.496-3.141
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green175-0.3371.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting280.3983.432
    Average Strokes Gained: Total138-0.2521.850

    Herbert's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship4075-69-72-70+614
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-73+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-74+6--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC70-75+5--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1567-64-66-68-1552
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6071-67-70-71-15
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC71-76+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3063-75-71-72-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2870-69-71-68-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-70-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3169-67-66-70-16--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3066-71-64-70-13--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Herbert as of the start of the PGA Championship.

