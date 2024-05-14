Lucas Herbert betting profile: PGA Championship

In his last five events, Herbert has an average finish of 30th.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.

Over his last five tournaments, Herbert has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.

He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Lucas Herbert has averaged 312.0 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Herbert is averaging 3.432 Strokes Gained: Putting.