Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: PGA Championship

This season Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 3.987 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 15th in that event.

Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 4.406.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fitzpatrick posted his best mark this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 14th in the field at 3.330. In that tournament, he finished 10th.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fitzpatrick recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.295, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished fifth in that event).