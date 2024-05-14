PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last time out at the Wells Fargo Championship, Matt Fitzpatrick posted a 52nd-place finish, and he enters the 2024 PGA Championship trying for better results.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • In his last seven appearances at the PGA Championship, Fitzpatrick has an average finish of 23rd, and an average score of 2-over.
    • In 2023, Fitzpatrick missed the cut (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Brooks Koepka posted numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Fitzpatrick's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/2023MC76-70+6
    5/19/2022568-69-67-73-3
    5/20/20212373-71-72-73+1
    8/6/2020MC74-70+4
    5/16/20194175-65-76-71+7
    8/9/2018MC72-70+2

    Fitzpatrick's recent performances

    • Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • Over his last five appearances, Fitzpatrick has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Matt Fitzpatrick has averaged 304.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Fitzpatrick is averaging 2.900 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fitzpatrick is averaging 4.153 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Fitzpatrick .

    Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fitzpatrick has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.020 this season (90th on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.2 yards) ranks 61st, while his 69.4% driving accuracy average ranks 22nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fitzpatrick has a -0.012 mark (99th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Fitzpatrick's 0.337 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 39th this season, and his 28.20 putts-per-round average ranks 22nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance61301.2304.2
    Greens in Regulation %9865.58%60.28%
    Putts Per Round2228.2027.2
    Par Breakers4327.64%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance4513.69%12.78%

    Fitzpatrick's best finishes

    • Fitzpatrick has played 13 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut 10 times.
    • As of now, Fitzpatrick has collected 744 points, which ranks him 38th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 3.987 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 15th in that event.
    • Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 4.406.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fitzpatrick posted his best mark this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 14th in the field at 3.330. In that tournament, he finished 10th.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fitzpatrick recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.295, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished fifth in that event).
    • Fitzpatrick recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.

    Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee900.0200.030
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green99-0.0120.908
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green780.0630.312
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting390.3372.900
    Average Strokes Gained: Total570.4094.153

    Fitzpatrick's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC76-70+6--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday976-68-70-72-278
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2068-73-69-70-841
    June 15-18U.S. Open1771-70-68-70-156
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4967-67-70-68-89
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-73+1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship4172-72-67-75+213
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6673-68-71-72+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship266-67-66-66-15980
    August 24-27TOUR Championship967-68-71-68-6--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge470-68-65-70-15--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-64-69-68-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-71E--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5869-68-76-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1569-66-70-68-1154
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC75-71+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2170-67-70-67-1037
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-75+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship566-69-68-69-16300
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1071-74-70-67-668
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2271-73-73-75+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2870-66-70-70-850
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5274-73-78-67+811

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

