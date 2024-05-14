PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Mark Hubbard betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 28: Mark Hubbard of the United States reacts to his missed birdie putt on the fourth green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 28, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 28: Mark Hubbard of the United States reacts to his missed birdie putt on the fourth green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 28, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    In his most recent tournament at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Mark Hubbard concluded the weekend at 10-under, good for a 52nd-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 PGA Championship May 16-19 seeking an improved score.

    Latest odds for Hubbard at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • Over his last two trips to the PGA Championship, Hubbard has an average score of 10-over, with an average finish of 63rd.
    • In 2023, Hubbard finished 75th (with a score of 18-over) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship.
    • Brooks Koepka finished with 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Koepka also posted numbers of 319 in average driving distance (fourth in field), 61.11% in terms of greens in regulation (29th), and 26 putts per round (first).

    Hubbard's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/20237571-74-79-74+18
    8/6/20205170-71-70-70+1

    Hubbard's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Hubbard has an average finish of 35th.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Hubbard has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Mark Hubbard has averaged 289.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard is averaging -1.037 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard is averaging 3.190 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hubbard .

    Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hubbard has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.080 this season (108th on TOUR). His average driving distance (291.1 yards) ranks 148th, while his 66.7% driving accuracy average ranks 45th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hubbard ranks 41st on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.374, while he ranks 52nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.44%.
    • On the greens, Hubbard has registered a 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 61st with a putts-per-round average of 28.56, and he ranks 26th by breaking par 28.55% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance148291.1289.9
    Greens in Regulation %5267.44%66.39%
    Putts Per Round6128.5628.4
    Par Breakers2628.55%24.72%
    Bogey Avoidance6514.08%13.61%

    Hubbard's best finishes

    • Hubbard has played 13 tournaments this season, and he has collected two top-five finishes.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut 13 times (100%).
    • With 600 points, Hubbard currently ranks 51st in the FedExCup standings.

    Hubbard's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hubbard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 12th in the field at 3.133.
    • Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.379.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.501.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.794 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • Hubbard posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.075) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee108-0.0800.898
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green410.3742.748
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green710.1070.577
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting600.186-1.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Total400.5873.190

    Hubbard's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship7571-74-79-74+183
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge969-69-69-69-475
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3069-70-72-79+226
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open668-70-66-70-1495
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-71-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic667-66-67-68-1681
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-70-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-67-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6669-72-71-72+414
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1766-72-70-70-10--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship669-68-67-67-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC75-65-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-76-69-66+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2068-65-68-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-70-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-67-70-67-65
    January 18-21The American Express4770-66-66-70-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2069-72-71-69-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am469-68-65-14313
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5370-70-72-68-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4869-65-73-72-59
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6468-72-73-70-14
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3168-73-72-68-738
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3169-68-72-67-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2573-68-71-72-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3669-70-70-70-912
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5271-65-67-71-106

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

