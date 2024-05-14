Mark Hubbard betting profile: PGA Championship

This season, Hubbard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 12th in the field at 3.133.

Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.379.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.501.

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.794 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.