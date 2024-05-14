Mark Hubbard betting profile: PGA Championship
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 28: Mark Hubbard of the United States reacts to his missed birdie putt on the fourth green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 28, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Mark Hubbard concluded the weekend at 10-under, good for a 52nd-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 PGA Championship May 16-19 seeking an improved score.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Over his last two trips to the PGA Championship, Hubbard has an average score of 10-over, with an average finish of 63rd.
- In 2023, Hubbard finished 75th (with a score of 18-over) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship.
- Brooks Koepka finished with 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Koepka also posted numbers of 319 in average driving distance (fourth in field), 61.11% in terms of greens in regulation (29th), and 26 putts per round (first).
Hubbard's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|75
|71-74-79-74
|+18
|8/6/2020
|51
|70-71-70-70
|+1
Hubbard's recent performances
- In his last five events, Hubbard has an average finish of 35th.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hubbard has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Mark Hubbard has averaged 289.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard is averaging -1.037 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard is averaging 3.190 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.080 this season (108th on TOUR). His average driving distance (291.1 yards) ranks 148th, while his 66.7% driving accuracy average ranks 45th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hubbard ranks 41st on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.374, while he ranks 52nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.44%.
- On the greens, Hubbard has registered a 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 61st with a putts-per-round average of 28.56, and he ranks 26th by breaking par 28.55% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|148
|291.1
|289.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|52
|67.44%
|66.39%
|Putts Per Round
|61
|28.56
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|26
|28.55%
|24.72%
|Bogey Avoidance
|65
|14.08%
|13.61%
Hubbard's best finishes
- Hubbard has played 13 tournaments this season, and he has collected two top-five finishes.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut 13 times (100%).
- With 600 points, Hubbard currently ranks 51st in the FedExCup standings.
Hubbard's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hubbard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 12th in the field at 3.133.
- Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.379.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.501.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.794 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- Hubbard posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.075) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|-0.080
|0.898
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.374
|2.748
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|71
|0.107
|0.577
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|60
|0.186
|-1.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.587
|3.190
Hubbard's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|75
|71-74-79-74
|+18
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|69-69-69-69
|-4
|75
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|69-70-72-79
|+2
|26
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|6
|68-70-66-70
|-14
|95
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|67-66-67-68
|-16
|81
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|69-72-71-72
|+4
|14
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|17
|66-72-70-70
|-10
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|69-68-67-67
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-65
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-76-69-66
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|68-65-68-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-67-70-67
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|70-66-66-70
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|69-72-71-69
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|4
|69-68-65
|-14
|313
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|70-70-72-68
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|69-65-73-72
|-5
|9
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|64
|68-72-73-70
|-1
|4
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|68-73-72-68
|-7
|38
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|69-68-72-67
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|73-68-71-72
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|69-70-70-70
|-9
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|71-65-67-71
|-10
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the PGA Championship.
