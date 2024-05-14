Luke List betting profile: PGA Championship

This season, List's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.534. He finished 30th in that event.

List's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.128.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.186. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.658, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.