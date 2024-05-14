PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Luke List betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Luke List betting profile: PGA Championship

    Luke List hits the links May 16-19 in the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club after a 30th-place finish in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which was his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for List at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • In his last five appearances at the PGA Championship, List has an average finish of 33rd, and an average score of 2-over.
    • In List's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2022, he finished 41st after posting a score of 5-over.
    • With numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th), Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (first).

    List's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/19/20224174-70-71-70+5
    8/6/20205172-69-70-70+1
    5/16/2019668-68-69-74-1
    8/9/2018MC71-70+1

    List's recent performances

    • In his last five events, List has an average finish of 41st.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • List has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of 1-over over his last five events.
    • Luke List has averaged 305.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • List is averaging -0.819 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • List is averaging -2.135 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    List's advanced stats and rankings

    • List's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.125 ranks 76th on TOUR this season, and his 62.4% driving accuracy average ranks 91st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, List ranks 48th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.344, while he ranks 44th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.95%.
    • On the greens, List's -0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 116th on TOUR this season, and his 29.28 putts-per-round average ranks 144th. He has broken par 25.78% of the time (86th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance80299.3305.1
    Greens in Regulation %4467.95%64.24%
    Putts Per Round14429.2829.6
    Par Breakers8625.78%19.79%
    Bogey Avoidance7514.39%16.67%

    List's best finishes

    • List has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
    • Currently, List has 598 points, placing him 52nd in the FedExCup standings.

    List's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, List's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.534. He finished 30th in that event.
    • List's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.128.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.186. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.658, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • List posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    List's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee760.1251.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.344-0.133
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green170-0.428-2.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting116-0.057-0.819
    Average Strokes Gained: Total109-0.016-2.135

    List's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5770-70-71-74+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1673-74-71-70E51
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC75-71+6--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3366-70-67-66-1121
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicW/D74+2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open3569-69-65-73-418
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship2570-71-70-69-8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship166-66-68-70-26--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1865-68-69-67-15--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4566-72-68-68-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2069-68-66-66-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1967-68-66-65-16--
    January 4-7The Sentry2267-70-68-66-2185
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6667-68-72-69-44
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5070-68-74-74-27
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2672-67-69-860
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational265-69-68-68-14375
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-72E--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5669-78-72-79+1010
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-74+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3875-75-71-74+720
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-66-68-1421

    All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

