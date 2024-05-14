Luke List betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Luke List hits the links May 16-19 in the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club after a 30th-place finish in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which was his most recent competition.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- In his last five appearances at the PGA Championship, List has an average finish of 33rd, and an average score of 2-over.
- In List's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2022, he finished 41st after posting a score of 5-over.
- With numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th), Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (first).
List's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/19/2022
|41
|74-70-71-70
|+5
|8/6/2020
|51
|72-69-70-70
|+1
|5/16/2019
|6
|68-68-69-74
|-1
|8/9/2018
|MC
|71-70
|+1
List's recent performances
- In his last five events, List has an average finish of 41st.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- List has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 1-over over his last five events.
- Luke List has averaged 305.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- List is averaging -0.819 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- List is averaging -2.135 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
List's advanced stats and rankings
- List's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.125 ranks 76th on TOUR this season, and his 62.4% driving accuracy average ranks 91st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, List ranks 48th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.344, while he ranks 44th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.95%.
- On the greens, List's -0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 116th on TOUR this season, and his 29.28 putts-per-round average ranks 144th. He has broken par 25.78% of the time (86th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|80
|299.3
|305.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|44
|67.95%
|64.24%
|Putts Per Round
|144
|29.28
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|86
|25.78%
|19.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|75
|14.39%
|16.67%
List's best finishes
- List has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish.
- In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- Currently, List has 598 points, placing him 52nd in the FedExCup standings.
List's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, List's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.534. He finished 30th in that event.
- List's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.128.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.186. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.658, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- List posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.
List's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|0.125
|1.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.344
|-0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|170
|-0.428
|-2.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|116
|-0.057
|-0.819
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.016
|-2.135
List's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|70-70-71-74
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|73-74-71-70
|E
|51
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|66-70-67-66
|-11
|21
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|69-69-65-73
|-4
|18
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|70-71-70-69
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|1
|66-66-68-70
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|65-68-69-67
|-15
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|66-72-68-68
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|69-68-66-66
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|67-68-66-65
|-16
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|67-70-68-66
|-21
|85
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|67-68-72-69
|-4
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|70-68-74-74
|-2
|7
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|72-67-69
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|2
|65-69-68-68
|-14
|375
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|56
|69-78-72-79
|+10
|10
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|75-75-71-74
|+7
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-66-68
|-14
|21
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.