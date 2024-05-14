2H AGO
Lucas Glover betting profile: PGA Championship
Lucas Glover will compete in the 2024 PGA Championship from May 16-19 after a 16th-place finish at the Wells Fargo Championship.
Latest odds for Glover at the PGA Championship.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Glover's average finish has been 24th, and his average score 3-over, over his last four appearances at the PGA Championship.
- Glover finished 23rd (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship (in 2022).
- Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Koepka averaged 319 yards off the tee (fourth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 61.11% (29th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Glover's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/19/2022
|23
|75-69-68-70
|+2
|8/6/2020
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|5/16/2019
|16
|72-69-69-73
|+3
Glover's recent performances
- Glover has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard three times over his last five events.
- Glover has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in each of his last five events.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 3-under.
- Lucas Glover has averaged 292.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Glover has an average of -1.502 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Glover has an average of 4.258 in his past five tournaments.
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.036 this season, which ranks 89th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (287.1 yards) ranks 169th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Glover ranks sixth on TOUR with a mark of 0.662.
- On the greens, Glover's -0.583 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 175th this season, while he averages 28.91 putts per round (107th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|169
|287.1
|292.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|68
|66.80%
|61.67%
|Putts Per Round
|107
|28.91
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|160
|22.35%
|21.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|37
|13.44%
|15.00%
Glover's best finishes
- Glover is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 12 tournaments).
- In those 12 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 83.3%.
- With 470 points, Glover currently sits 60th in the FedExCup standings.
Glover's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Glover put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 0.965.
- Glover's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 6.578 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover produced his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.416. In that tournament, he finished 11th.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.876). That ranked 47th in the field.
- Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 11th in the field.
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|0.036
|0.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.662
|2.786
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|11
|0.439
|2.561
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|175
|-0.583
|-1.502
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|44
|0.554
|4.258
Glover's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|20
|69-72-70-69
|-8
|41
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|4
|69-69-64-65
|-21
|115
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|69-65-66-68
|-16
|81
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|5
|63-68-69-68
|-20
|65
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|1
|66-64-62-68
|-20
|500
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|1
|66-64-66-69
|-34
|0
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|70-67-69-70
|-4
|156
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|18
|72-67-69-70
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|69-67-72-68
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|70-65-73-65
|-11
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|12
|71-71-69-70
|-7
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|72-66-68-67
|-19
|48
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|73-74-66
|-3
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|35
|69-71-68-73
|-3
|25
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|68-71-70-67
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|73-70-74-72
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|11
|68-69-72-69
|-6
|70
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|70-72-70-72
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|20
|71-73-72-75
|+3
|98
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|69-69-68-71
|-7
|27
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|71-70-73-69
|-1
|110
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the PGA Championship.
