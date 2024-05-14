PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Lucas Glover betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lucas Glover betting profile: PGA Championship

    Lucas Glover will compete in the 2024 PGA Championship from May 16-19 after a 16th-place finish at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Latest odds for Glover at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • Glover's average finish has been 24th, and his average score 3-over, over his last four appearances at the PGA Championship.
    • Glover finished 23rd (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship (in 2022).
    • Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • Koepka averaged 319 yards off the tee (fourth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 61.11% (29th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Glover's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/19/20222375-69-68-70+2
    8/6/2020MC71-72+3
    5/16/20191672-69-69-73+3

    Glover's recent performances

    • Glover has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard three times over his last five events.
    • Glover has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in each of his last five events.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 3-under.
    • Lucas Glover has averaged 292.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Glover has an average of -1.502 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Glover has an average of 4.258 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Glover .

    Glover's advanced stats and rankings

    • Glover has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.036 this season, which ranks 89th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (287.1 yards) ranks 169th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Glover ranks sixth on TOUR with a mark of 0.662.
    • On the greens, Glover's -0.583 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 175th this season, while he averages 28.91 putts per round (107th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance169287.1292.6
    Greens in Regulation %6866.80%61.67%
    Putts Per Round10728.9128.1
    Par Breakers16022.35%21.67%
    Bogey Avoidance3713.44%15.00%

    Glover's best finishes

    • Glover is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 12 tournaments).
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 83.3%.
    • With 470 points, Glover currently sits 60th in the FedExCup standings.

    Glover's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Glover put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 0.965.
    • Glover's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 6.578 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover produced his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.416. In that tournament, he finished 11th.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.876). That ranked 47th in the field.
    • Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 11th in the field.

    Glover's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee890.0360.413
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green60.6622.786
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green110.4392.561
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting175-0.583-1.502
    Average Strokes Gained: Total440.5544.258

    Glover's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-77+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2069-72-70-69-841
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-71+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic469-69-64-65-21115
    July 6-9John Deere Classic669-65-66-68-1681
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship563-68-69-68-2065
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship166-64-62-68-20500
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship166-64-66-69-340
    August 17-20BMW Championship2270-67-69-70-4156
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1872-67-69-70-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5969-67-72-68-12--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4570-65-73-65-11--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1271-71-69-70-7--
    January 4-7The Sentry2972-66-68-67-1948
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-68-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5873-74-66-38
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3569-71-68-73-325
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3568-71-70-67-819
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3073-70-74-72+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-69E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1168-69-72-69-670
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2570-72-70-72-430
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2071-73-72-75+398
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3369-69-68-71-727
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1671-70-73-69-1110

    All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.