Lee Hodges betting profile: PGA Championship

    Lee Hodges will appear in the 2024 PGA Championship from May 16-19 after a 24th-place finish at the Wells Fargo Championship.

    Latest odds for Hodges at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • Hodges finished 55th (with a score of 9-over) in his lone appearance at the PGA Championship in recent years (in 2023).
    • When Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th).
    • Koepka also posted numbers of 319 in average driving distance (fourth in field), 61.11% in terms of greens in regulation (29th), and 26 putts per round (first).

    Hodges' recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/20235575-70-75-69+9

    Hodges' recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Hodges has an average finish of 36th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Hodges has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 1-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Lee Hodges has averaged 301.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hodges is averaging 0.307 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hodges has an average of -0.016 in his past five tournaments.
    Hodges' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hodges owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.143 (122nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.8 yards ranks 119th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hodges owns a 0.136 mark (71st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hodges' -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 115th this season, while he averages 28.80 putts per round (91st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance119294.8301.5
    Greens in Regulation %14463.28%56.60%
    Putts Per Round9128.8028.2
    Par Breakers17621.00%15.63%
    Bogey Avoidance12315.72%15.28%

    Hodges' best finishes

    • Hodges has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
    • Currently, Hodges has 345 points, ranking him 78th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hodges' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 2.510 mark ranked in the field.
    • Hodges posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 3.320.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 44th in the field with a mark of 0.387 (he finished 26th in that event).
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.803 (his best mark this season), which ranked 19th in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.
    • Hodges delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked 26th in the field.

    Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee122-0.1430.558
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green710.136-0.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green168-0.395-0.828
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting115-0.0560.307
    Average Strokes Gained: Total139-0.458-0.016

    Hodges' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship5575-70-75-69+97
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2969-67-74-70E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1272-69-70-76-164
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2572-67-72-70-730
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC67-70-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1268-69-67-69-756
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC76-77+11--
    July 27-303M Open163-64-66-67-24500
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3168-65-72-69-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship4574-72-73-68+743
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4369-70-71-70-8--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2170-72-68-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry5772-65-77-69-910
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-67-67-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-74-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5870-75-68-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-74-69-67-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-76+5--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1268-73-72-72-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3569-70-72-71-622
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2672-70-66-73-330
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5875-71-68-69-18
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2468-70-72-75+170

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

