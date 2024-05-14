Lee Hodges betting profile: PGA Championship

In his last five appearances, Hodges has an average finish of 36th.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.

Over his last five events, Hodges has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has an average score of 1-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Lee Hodges has averaged 301.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

Hodges is averaging 0.307 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.