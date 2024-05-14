2H AGO
Lee Hodges betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Lee Hodges will appear in the 2024 PGA Championship from May 16-19 after a 24th-place finish at the Wells Fargo Championship.
Latest odds for Hodges at the PGA Championship.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Hodges finished 55th (with a score of 9-over) in his lone appearance at the PGA Championship in recent years (in 2023).
- When Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th).
- Koepka also posted numbers of 319 in average driving distance (fourth in field), 61.11% in terms of greens in regulation (29th), and 26 putts per round (first).
Hodges' recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|55
|75-70-75-69
|+9
Hodges' recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Hodges has an average finish of 36th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Hodges has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score of 1-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Lee Hodges has averaged 301.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges is averaging 0.307 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hodges has an average of -0.016 in his past five tournaments.
Hodges' advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.143 (122nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.8 yards ranks 119th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hodges owns a 0.136 mark (71st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hodges' -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 115th this season, while he averages 28.80 putts per round (91st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|119
|294.8
|301.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|144
|63.28%
|56.60%
|Putts Per Round
|91
|28.80
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|176
|21.00%
|15.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|123
|15.72%
|15.28%
Hodges' best finishes
- Hodges has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
- Currently, Hodges has 345 points, ranking him 78th in the FedExCup standings.
Hodges' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 2.510 mark ranked in the field.
- Hodges posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 3.320.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 44th in the field with a mark of 0.387 (he finished 26th in that event).
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.803 (his best mark this season), which ranked 19th in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.
- Hodges delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked 26th in the field.
Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.143
|0.558
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|71
|0.136
|-0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|168
|-0.395
|-0.828
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.056
|0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-0.458
|-0.016
Hodges' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|55
|75-70-75-69
|+9
|7
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|69-67-74-70
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|72-69-70-76
|-1
|64
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|72-67-72-70
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|68-69-67-69
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|1
|63-64-66-67
|-24
|500
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|68-65-72-69
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|45
|74-72-73-68
|+7
|43
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|69-70-71-70
|-8
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|70-72-68-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|57
|72-65-77-69
|-9
|10
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-67
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|70-75-68
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-74-69-67
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|68-73-72-72
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|69-70-72-71
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|72-70-66-73
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|75-71-68-69
|-1
|8
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|68-70-72-75
|+1
|70
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.