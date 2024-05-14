Kurt Kitayama betting profile: PGA Championship

This season, Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.939.

Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.988 (he finished 29th in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama's best performance this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he delivered a 3.104 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 39th in that event.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Kitayama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.480). That ranked 11th in the field.