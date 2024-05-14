PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Kurt Kitayama betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Kurt Kitayama of the United States chips on the 17th green during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Kurt Kitayama of the United States chips on the 17th green during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Kurt Kitayama shot 3-under and finished fourth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Valhalla Golf Club May 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Kitayama at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • Kitayama's average finish has been 40th, and his average score 3-over, over his last four appearances at the PGA Championship.
    • In 2023, Kitayama finished fourth (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship.
    • Brooks Koepka finished with 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (first).

    Kitayama's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/2023470-71-71-65-3
    5/20/2021MC77-77+10
    8/6/20205168-72-70-71+1
    5/16/20196474-68-77-72+11

    Kitayama's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Kitayama has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Kitayama has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -2 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Kurt Kitayama has averaged 308.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kitayama is averaging -2.068 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Kitayama is averaging 2.377 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kitayama .

    Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kitayama owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.365 (30th) this season, while his average driving distance of 305.2 yards ranks 37th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kitayama ranks 26th on TOUR with a mark of 0.468.
    • On the greens, Kitayama has registered a -0.282 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 137th on TOUR, while he ranks 89th with a putts-per-round average of 28.78. He has broken par 22.36% of the time (159th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance37305.2308.6
    Greens in Regulation %9865.58%63.06%
    Putts Per Round8928.7828.6
    Par Breakers15922.36%20.28%
    Bogey Avoidance2813.01%14.72%

    Kitayama's best finishes

    • Kitayama has played 12 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those 12 tournaments, he had a 91.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
    • As of now, Kitayama has accumulated 387 points, which ranks him 72nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Kitayama's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.939.
    • Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.988 (he finished 29th in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama's best performance this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he delivered a 3.104 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 39th in that event.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Kitayama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.480). That ranked 11th in the field.
    • Kitayama posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024. That ranked eighth in the field.

    Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee300.3651.697
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green260.4682.764
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green120-0.076-0.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting137-0.282-2.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Total490.4752.377

    Kitayama's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship470-71-71-65-3127
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2970-71-71-68E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-79+11--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC75-70+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-66-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open5471-65-72-70-26
    July 20-22The Open Championship6072-72-72-75+75
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5266-69-69-74-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship4176-68-72-68+458
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1671-70-64-73-2--
    January 4-7The Sentry2972-64-71-66-1948
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2470-62-68-70-1033
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3969-74-67-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open868-67-67-69-1378
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-69-69-75-120
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC78-73+7--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1970-71-71-67-990
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3673-68-66-70-316
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3571-73-82-68+624
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3370-71-66-70-727
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3470-75-70-72+326

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.