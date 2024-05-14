Kurt Kitayama betting profile: PGA Championship
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Kurt Kitayama of the United States chips on the 17th green during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Kurt Kitayama shot 3-under and finished fourth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Valhalla Golf Club May 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 PGA Championship.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Kitayama's average finish has been 40th, and his average score 3-over, over his last four appearances at the PGA Championship.
- In 2023, Kitayama finished fourth (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship.
- Brooks Koepka finished with 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (first).
Kitayama's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|4
|70-71-71-65
|-3
|5/20/2021
|MC
|77-77
|+10
|8/6/2020
|51
|68-72-70-71
|+1
|5/16/2019
|64
|74-68-77-72
|+11
Kitayama's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Kitayama has finished in the top 20 once.
- Over his last five tournaments, Kitayama has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -2 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Kurt Kitayama has averaged 308.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kitayama is averaging -2.068 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Kitayama is averaging 2.377 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings
- Kitayama owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.365 (30th) this season, while his average driving distance of 305.2 yards ranks 37th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kitayama ranks 26th on TOUR with a mark of 0.468.
- On the greens, Kitayama has registered a -0.282 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 137th on TOUR, while he ranks 89th with a putts-per-round average of 28.78. He has broken par 22.36% of the time (159th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|37
|305.2
|308.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|98
|65.58%
|63.06%
|Putts Per Round
|89
|28.78
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|159
|22.36%
|20.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|28
|13.01%
|14.72%
Kitayama's best finishes
- Kitayama has played 12 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those 12 tournaments, he had a 91.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
- As of now, Kitayama has accumulated 387 points, which ranks him 72nd in the FedExCup standings.
Kitayama's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.939.
- Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.988 (he finished 29th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama's best performance this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he delivered a 3.104 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 39th in that event.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Kitayama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.480). That ranked 11th in the field.
- Kitayama posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024. That ranked eighth in the field.
Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.365
|1.697
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.468
|2.764
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|120
|-0.076
|-0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|137
|-0.282
|-2.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.475
|2.377
Kitayama's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|4
|70-71-71-65
|-3
|127
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|70-71-71-68
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-79
|+11
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|54
|71-65-72-70
|-2
|6
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|60
|72-72-72-75
|+7
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|66-69-69-74
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|41
|76-68-72-68
|+4
|58
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|71-70-64-73
|-2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|72-64-71-66
|-19
|48
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|70-62-68-70
|-10
|33
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-74-67
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|68-67-67-69
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-69-69-75
|-1
|20
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|78-73
|+7
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|70-71-71-67
|-9
|90
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|73-68-66-70
|-3
|16
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|71-73-82-68
|+6
|24
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|70-71-66-70
|-7
|27
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|70-75-70-72
|+3
|26
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.