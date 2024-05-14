PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Keith Mitchell betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keith Mitchell betting profile: PGA Championship

    In his last tournament at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Keith Mitchell posted a 20th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 PGA Championship trying to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Mitchell at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • Mitchell's average finish has been 45th, and his average score 5-over, over his last four appearances at the PGA Championship.
    • Mitchell finished 58th (with a score of 10-over) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Brooks Koepka posted numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Mitchell's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/20235869-71-73-77+10
    5/19/20223472-72-72-68+4
    8/6/20204368-72-68-72E
    5/16/2019MC74-71+5

    Mitchell's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Mitchell has finished in the top 20 three times.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
    • Mitchell has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five appearances.
    • Keith Mitchell has averaged 310.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Mitchell is averaging -2.451 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Mitchell has an average of 2.011 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Mitchell .

    Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mitchell owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.827 (sixth) this season, while his average driving distance of 307.1 yards ranks 28th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Mitchell ranks 10th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.643, while he ranks ninth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.23%.
    • On the greens, Mitchell has delivered a -0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 151st on TOUR, while he ranks 177th with a putts-per-round average of 29.72. He has broken par 31.20% of the time (fourth on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance28307.1310.4
    Greens in Regulation %971.23%65.12%
    Putts Per Round17729.7228.6
    Par Breakers431.20%22.53%
    Bogey Avoidance4013.53%11.73%

    Mitchell's best finishes

    • Mitchell has played 13 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 13 tournaments, he had a 84.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
    • Currently, Mitchell has 407 points, placing him 68th in the FedExCup standings.

    Mitchell's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Mitchell posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open, ranking third in the field at 6.076. In that tournament, he finished 14th.
    • Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.181 (he finished 17th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 4.331 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Mitchell recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.588), which ranked in the field.
    • Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.

    Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee60.8272.838
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100.6432.769
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green135-0.167-1.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting151-0.385-2.451
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160.9182.011

    Mitchell's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship5869-71-73-77+106
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4871-74-69-79+510
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC72-75+3--
    June 15-18U.S. Open2068-71-71-71+144
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4268-67-73-67-911
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-71-1--
    July 27-303M Open568-66-67-67-16105
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4370-68-72-66-444
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2169-71-70-70E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3867-72-70-64-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-70-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3068-64-72-67-921
    January 18-21The American Express969-67-66-62-2478
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5474-66-72-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1769-68-69-68-1047
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1971-68-65-70-1043
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-70-69-65-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship7369-71-76-76+45
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1767-70-66-77-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1475-69-70-69-547
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2066-65-69-68-1642

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.