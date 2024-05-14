Keith Mitchell betting profile: PGA Championship

This season, Mitchell posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open, ranking third in the field at 6.076. In that tournament, he finished 14th.

Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.181 (he finished 17th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 4.331 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Mitchell recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.588), which ranked in the field.