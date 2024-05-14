Keith Mitchell betting profile: PGA Championship
In his last tournament at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Keith Mitchell posted a 20th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 PGA Championship trying to improve on that finish.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Mitchell's average finish has been 45th, and his average score 5-over, over his last four appearances at the PGA Championship.
- Mitchell finished 58th (with a score of 10-over) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Brooks Koepka posted numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Mitchell's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|58
|69-71-73-77
|+10
|5/19/2022
|34
|72-72-72-68
|+4
|8/6/2020
|43
|68-72-68-72
|E
|5/16/2019
|MC
|74-71
|+5
Mitchell's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Mitchell has finished in the top 20 three times.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Mitchell has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five appearances.
- Keith Mitchell has averaged 310.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell is averaging -2.451 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Mitchell has an average of 2.011 in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings
- Mitchell owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.827 (sixth) this season, while his average driving distance of 307.1 yards ranks 28th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Mitchell ranks 10th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.643, while he ranks ninth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.23%.
- On the greens, Mitchell has delivered a -0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 151st on TOUR, while he ranks 177th with a putts-per-round average of 29.72. He has broken par 31.20% of the time (fourth on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|28
|307.1
|310.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|9
|71.23%
|65.12%
|Putts Per Round
|177
|29.72
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|4
|31.20%
|22.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|40
|13.53%
|11.73%
Mitchell's best finishes
- Mitchell has played 13 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 13 tournaments, he had a 84.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
- Currently, Mitchell has 407 points, placing him 68th in the FedExCup standings.
Mitchell's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Mitchell posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open, ranking third in the field at 6.076. In that tournament, he finished 14th.
- Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.181 (he finished 17th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 4.331 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Mitchell recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.588), which ranked in the field.
- Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|6
|0.827
|2.838
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.643
|2.769
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|135
|-0.167
|-1.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-0.385
|-2.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|0.918
|2.011
Mitchell's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|58
|69-71-73-77
|+10
|6
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|48
|71-74-69-79
|+5
|10
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|68-71-71-71
|+1
|44
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|68-67-73-67
|-9
|11
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|5
|68-66-67-67
|-16
|105
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|70-68-72-66
|-4
|44
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|69-71-70-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|67-72-70-64
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|68-64-72-67
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|9
|69-67-66-62
|-24
|78
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|74-66-72
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|69-68-69-68
|-10
|47
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|71-68-65-70
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-70-69-65
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|73
|69-71-76-76
|+4
|5
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|67-70-66-77
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|75-69-70-69
|-5
|47
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|66-65-69-68
|-16
|42
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the PGA Championship.
