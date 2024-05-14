Keita Nakajima betting profile: PGA Championship
Keita Nakajima enters the 2024 PGA Championship May 16-19 coming off a 51st-place finish in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in his last competition.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- In the past five years, this is Nakajima's first time playing at the PGA Championship.
- When Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th).
- In addition, Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (first).
Nakajima's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Nakajima has an average finish of 53rd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Nakajima has an average finishing position of 53rd in his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Keita Nakajima has averaged 315.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Nakajima is averaging -1.764 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Nakajima is averaging -0.883 Strokes Gained: Total.
Nakajima's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|310.8
|315.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.36%
|65.48%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.67
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.53%
|17.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|19.14%
|18.25%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Nakajima's best finishes
- Nakajima did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he played seven tournaments).
- In those seven events, he made the cut four times.
- Last season Nakajima had his best performance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino CC. He shot 5-over and finished 51st (19 shots back of the winner).
Nakajima's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.831
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-2.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.764
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.883
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Nakajima's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|73-75-66-71
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Nakajima as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.