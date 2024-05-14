Keita Nakajima betting profile: PGA Championship

In his last five appearances, Nakajima has an average finish of 53rd.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.

Nakajima has an average finishing position of 53rd in his last five events.

He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Keita Nakajima has averaged 315.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Nakajima is averaging -1.764 Strokes Gained: Putting.