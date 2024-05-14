PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Keegan Bradley betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Keegan Bradley shot 5-over and finished 29th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Valhalla Golf Club May 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • In his last seven appearances at the PGA Championship, Bradley has an average finish of 33rd, and an average score of 3-over.
    • Bradley finished 29th (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent go-round at the PGA Championship (in 2023).
    • With numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th), Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023.
    • Koepka also posted numbers of 319 in average driving distance (fourth in field), 61.11% in terms of greens in regulation (29th), and 26 putts per round (first).

    Bradley's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/20232968-72-74-71+5
    5/19/20224872-70-73-71+6
    5/20/20211769-75-72-72E
    8/6/2020MC73-72+5
    5/16/20192970-70-73-72+5
    8/9/20184269-68-71-69-3

    Bradley's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Bradley has an average finish of 33rd.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Bradley has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 1-over.
    • In terms of driving distance, Keegan Bradley has averaged 301.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Bradley is averaging -3.571 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bradley has an average of -1.998 in his past five tournaments.
    Bradley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bradley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.090 ranks 112th on TOUR this season, and his 65.1% driving accuracy average ranks 63rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bradley sports a 0.508 average that ranks 20th on TOUR. He ranks 25th with a 68.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bradley's -0.576 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 174th on TOUR this season, and his 29.51 putts-per-round average ranks 160th. He has broken par 23.12% of the time (148th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance76299.8301.5
    Greens in Regulation %2568.92%65.63%
    Putts Per Round16029.5130.1
    Par Breakers14823.12%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance9915.17%18.40%

    Bradley's best finishes

    • Bradley has participated in 11 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 11 tournaments, he had a 72.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
    • Currently, Bradley has 620 points, ranking him 50th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bradley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Bradley put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking 15th in the field at 2.050.
    • Bradley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking sixth in the field at 4.749. In that tournament, he finished 21st.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley produced his best mark this season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 2.660.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Bradley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.601). That ranked 12th in the field.
    • Bradley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.

    Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee112-0.090-1.343
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green200.5082.506
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green670.1300.411
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting174-0.576-3.571
    Average Strokes Gained: Total110-0.028-1.998

    Bradley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship2968-72-74-71+526
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3074-73-65-78+226
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-74+6--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship162-63-64-68-23500
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2169-67-69-68-1541
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4367-71-67-71-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship2971-68-71-68-2115
    August 24-27TOUR Championship963-67-70-73-7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1967-70-73-69-1--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1372-74-68-68-6--
    January 4-7The Sentry4569-70-72-67-1416
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii267-66-63-67-27245
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4373-68-71-73-311
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1170-66-69-11155
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3671-75-70-74+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-78+6--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2278-71-74-69+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5576-69-68-69-210
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2170-70-72-72E90

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
