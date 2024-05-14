Keegan Bradley betting profile: PGA Championship

This season, Bradley put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking 15th in the field at 2.050.

Bradley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking sixth in the field at 4.749. In that tournament, he finished 21st.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley produced his best mark this season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 2.660.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Bradley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.601). That ranked 12th in the field.