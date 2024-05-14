Keegan Bradley betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Keegan Bradley shot 5-over and finished 29th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Valhalla Golf Club May 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 PGA Championship.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- In his last seven appearances at the PGA Championship, Bradley has an average finish of 33rd, and an average score of 3-over.
- Bradley finished 29th (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent go-round at the PGA Championship (in 2023).
- With numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th), Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023.
- Koepka also posted numbers of 319 in average driving distance (fourth in field), 61.11% in terms of greens in regulation (29th), and 26 putts per round (first).
Bradley's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|29
|68-72-74-71
|+5
|5/19/2022
|48
|72-70-73-71
|+6
|5/20/2021
|17
|69-75-72-72
|E
|8/6/2020
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|5/16/2019
|29
|70-70-73-72
|+5
|8/9/2018
|42
|69-68-71-69
|-3
Bradley's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Bradley has an average finish of 33rd.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Bradley has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 1-over.
- In terms of driving distance, Keegan Bradley has averaged 301.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Bradley is averaging -3.571 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bradley has an average of -1.998 in his past five tournaments.
Bradley's advanced stats and rankings
- Bradley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.090 ranks 112th on TOUR this season, and his 65.1% driving accuracy average ranks 63rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bradley sports a 0.508 average that ranks 20th on TOUR. He ranks 25th with a 68.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bradley's -0.576 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 174th on TOUR this season, and his 29.51 putts-per-round average ranks 160th. He has broken par 23.12% of the time (148th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|76
|299.8
|301.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|25
|68.92%
|65.63%
|Putts Per Round
|160
|29.51
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|148
|23.12%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|99
|15.17%
|18.40%
Bradley's best finishes
- Bradley has participated in 11 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish.
- In those 11 tournaments, he had a 72.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
- Currently, Bradley has 620 points, ranking him 50th in the FedExCup standings.
Bradley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Bradley put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking 15th in the field at 2.050.
- Bradley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking sixth in the field at 4.749. In that tournament, he finished 21st.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley produced his best mark this season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 2.660.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Bradley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.601). That ranked 12th in the field.
- Bradley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|112
|-0.090
|-1.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.508
|2.506
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|67
|0.130
|0.411
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|174
|-0.576
|-3.571
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.028
|-1.998
Bradley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|68-72-74-71
|+5
|26
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|74-73-65-78
|+2
|26
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|1
|62-63-64-68
|-23
|500
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|21
|69-67-69-68
|-15
|41
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-71-67-71
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|29
|71-68-71-68
|-2
|115
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|63-67-70-73
|-7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|19
|67-70-73-69
|-1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|13
|72-74-68-68
|-6
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|45
|69-70-72-67
|-14
|16
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|67-66-63-67
|-27
|245
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|73-68-71-73
|-3
|11
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|70-66-69
|-11
|155
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|71-75-70-74
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|78-71-74-69
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|76-69-68-69
|-2
|10
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|70-70-72-72
|E
|90
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.