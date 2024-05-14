PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

K.H. Lee betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: K.H. Lee of South Korea hits a tee shot on the second hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    K.H. Lee hits the links May 16-19 in the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club following a 59th-place finish in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Lee at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • In his last three appearances at the PGA Championship, Lee has an average finish of 35th, and an average score of 5-over.
    • Lee last participated in the PGA Championship in 2023, finishing 29th with a score of 5-over.
    • Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Lee's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/20232973-68-75-69+5
    5/19/20224169-73-71-72+5
    5/20/2021MC78-77+11

    Lee's recent performances

    • Lee has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Lee has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 7-under.
    • Off the tee, K.H. Lee has averaged 301.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee is averaging 0.557 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lee is averaging 1.271 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Lee .

    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.039 this season (88th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.0 yards) ranks 74th, while his 62.9% driving accuracy average ranks 84th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee owns a -0.221 mark (133rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Lee's 0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 66th this season, while he averages 28.56 putts per round (61st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance74300.0301.2
    Greens in Regulation %12964.22%66.05%
    Putts Per Round6128.5628.8
    Par Breakers3828.10%19.75%
    Bogey Avoidance8014.54%12.35%

    Lee's best finishes

    • Although Lee has not won any of the 13 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut eight times (61.5%).
    • Lee, who has 300 points, currently ranks 87th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lee's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where his 4.345 mark ranked second in the field.
    • Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.146 (he finished 30th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he posted a 2.017 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.406), which ranked 13th in the field.
    • Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee880.0390.682
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green133-0.221-0.325
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green550.1600.357
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting660.1410.557
    Average Strokes Gained: Total900.1191.271

    Lee's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship2973-68-75-69+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5768-69-75-73+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-76+7--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC73-75+8--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-70-1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open7265-70-70-77+23
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-67-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1470-67-69-71-11--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC75-70+1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open769-64-66-68-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4168-76-72-67+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5467-70-73-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5870-67-70-66-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3069-68-66-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express2565-64-74-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-68E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-67+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches469-66-70-66-13104
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-76+7--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship971-67-70-69-778
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3168-72-68-68-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-75+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4071-66-70-73-89
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5966-67-71-71-95

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

