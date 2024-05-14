K.H. Lee betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: K.H. Lee of South Korea hits a tee shot on the second hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
K.H. Lee hits the links May 16-19 in the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club following a 59th-place finish in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson his last time in competition.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- In his last three appearances at the PGA Championship, Lee has an average finish of 35th, and an average score of 5-over.
- Lee last participated in the PGA Championship in 2023, finishing 29th with a score of 5-over.
- Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Lee's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|29
|73-68-75-69
|+5
|5/19/2022
|41
|69-73-71-72
|+5
|5/20/2021
|MC
|78-77
|+11
Lee's recent performances
- Lee has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Lee has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 7-under.
- Off the tee, K.H. Lee has averaged 301.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Lee is averaging 0.557 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lee is averaging 1.271 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.039 this season (88th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.0 yards) ranks 74th, while his 62.9% driving accuracy average ranks 84th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee owns a -0.221 mark (133rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Lee's 0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 66th this season, while he averages 28.56 putts per round (61st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|74
|300.0
|301.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|129
|64.22%
|66.05%
|Putts Per Round
|61
|28.56
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|38
|28.10%
|19.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|80
|14.54%
|12.35%
Lee's best finishes
- Although Lee has not won any of the 13 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut eight times (61.5%).
- Lee, who has 300 points, currently ranks 87th in the FedExCup standings.
Lee's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where his 4.345 mark ranked second in the field.
- Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.146 (he finished 30th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he posted a 2.017 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.406), which ranked 13th in the field.
- Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|0.039
|0.682
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|133
|-0.221
|-0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|55
|0.160
|0.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|66
|0.141
|0.557
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.119
|1.271
Lee's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|73-68-75-69
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|68-69-75-73
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|72
|65-70-70-77
|+2
|3
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|70-67-69-71
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|69-64-66-68
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|68-76-72-67
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|67-70-73-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|70-67-70-66
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|65-64-74-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|69-66-70-66
|-13
|104
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|9
|71-67-70-69
|-7
|78
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|68-72-68-68
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|71-66-70-73
|-8
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|59
|66-67-71-71
|-9
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.