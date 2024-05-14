K.H. Lee betting profile: PGA Championship

Lee has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Lee has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 7-under.

Off the tee, K.H. Lee has averaged 301.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

Lee is averaging 0.557 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.