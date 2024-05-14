Justin Thomas betting profile: PGA Championship

This season, Thomas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 28th in the field at 1.639. In that tournament, he finished 12th.

Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.645 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thomas put up his best effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking eighth in the field at 2.951. In that tournament, he finished 12th.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Thomas recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.666, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 15th in the field (he finished fifth in that event).