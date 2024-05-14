PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Justin Thomas betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Thomas betting profile: PGA Championship

    Justin Thomas looks to improve upon his 65th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club May 16-19.

    Latest odds for Thomas at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • Thomas has played the PGA Championship six times recently, with two wins, an average finish of 22nd, and an average score of 8-under.
    • In Thomas' most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2023, he finished 65th after posting a score of 12-over.
    • Brooks Koepka finished with 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (first).

    Thomas' recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/20236572-73-75-72+12
    5/19/2022167-67-74-67-35
    5/20/2021MC75-75+6
    8/6/20203771-70-68-70-1
    8/9/2018669-65-68-68-10

    Thomas' recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Thomas has finished in the top five once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Thomas has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Justin Thomas has averaged 309.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Thomas is averaging -1.516 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Thomas is averaging 1.905 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Thomas .

    Thomas' advanced stats and rankings

    • Thomas' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.149 ranks 70th on TOUR this season, and his 60.2% driving accuracy average ranks 112th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thomas has a 0.627 average that ranks 12th on TOUR. He ranks 130th with a 64.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thomas' -0.381 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 150th this season, while he averages 28.45 putts per round (47th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance21307.8309.6
    Greens in Regulation %13064.18%62.50%
    Putts Per Round4728.4528.7
    Par Breakers3628.16%20.14%
    Bogey Avoidance5113.79%13.19%

    Thomas' best finishes

    • While Thomas hasn't won any of the 10 tournaments he has played this season, he has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 70%.
    • Currently, Thomas sits 24th in the FedExCup standings with 932 points.

    Thomas' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Thomas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 28th in the field at 1.639. In that tournament, he finished 12th.
    • Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.645 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thomas put up his best effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking eighth in the field at 2.951. In that tournament, he finished 12th.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Thomas recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.666, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 15th in the field (he finished fifth in that event).
    • Thomas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.406) at the RBC Heritage (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.

    Thomas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee700.1490.039
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120.6272.548
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green260.3140.834
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150-0.381-1.516
    Average Strokes Gained: Total310.7081.905

    Thomas' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship6572-73-75-72+124
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC73-81+14--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship970-64-62-67-1773
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC76-69+1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6068-69-69-73-15
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC82-71+11--
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-71-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1270-65-66-68-1163
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship569-67-65-72-15--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge370-67-68-67-16--
    January 18-21The American Express365-67-61-68-27145
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am668-67-68-13238
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1269-65-70-68-1261
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-73+3--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1269-71-72-73-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6468-69-79-71+34
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC72-79+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage569-68-68-65-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2168-71-73-72E90

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.