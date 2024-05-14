2H AGO
Justin Thomas betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Justin Thomas looks to improve upon his 65th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club May 16-19.
Latest odds for Thomas at the PGA Championship.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Thomas has played the PGA Championship six times recently, with two wins, an average finish of 22nd, and an average score of 8-under.
- In Thomas' most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2023, he finished 65th after posting a score of 12-over.
- Brooks Koepka finished with 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (first).
Thomas' recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|65
|72-73-75-72
|+12
|5/19/2022
|1
|67-67-74-67
|-35
|5/20/2021
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|8/6/2020
|37
|71-70-68-70
|-1
|8/9/2018
|6
|69-65-68-68
|-10
Thomas' recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Thomas has finished in the top five once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Thomas has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Justin Thomas has averaged 309.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Thomas is averaging -1.516 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Thomas is averaging 1.905 Strokes Gained: Total.
Thomas' advanced stats and rankings
- Thomas' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.149 ranks 70th on TOUR this season, and his 60.2% driving accuracy average ranks 112th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thomas has a 0.627 average that ranks 12th on TOUR. He ranks 130th with a 64.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thomas' -0.381 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 150th this season, while he averages 28.45 putts per round (47th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|21
|307.8
|309.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|130
|64.18%
|62.50%
|Putts Per Round
|47
|28.45
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|36
|28.16%
|20.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|51
|13.79%
|13.19%
Thomas' best finishes
- While Thomas hasn't won any of the 10 tournaments he has played this season, he has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 70%.
- Currently, Thomas sits 24th in the FedExCup standings with 932 points.
Thomas' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Thomas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 28th in the field at 1.639. In that tournament, he finished 12th.
- Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.645 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thomas put up his best effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking eighth in the field at 2.951. In that tournament, he finished 12th.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Thomas recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.666, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 15th in the field (he finished fifth in that event).
- Thomas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.406) at the RBC Heritage (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.
Thomas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|70
|0.149
|0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.627
|2.548
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|26
|0.314
|0.834
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.381
|-1.516
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.708
|1.905
Thomas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|65
|72-73-75-72
|+12
|4
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-81
|+14
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|9
|70-64-62-67
|-17
|73
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|60
|68-69-69-73
|-1
|5
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|82-71
|+11
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|70-65-66-68
|-11
|63
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|5
|69-67-65-72
|-15
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|3
|70-67-68-67
|-16
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|65-67-61-68
|-27
|145
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|68-67-68
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|69-65-70-68
|-12
|61
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-71-72-73
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|68-69-79-71
|+3
|4
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|72-79
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|69-68-68-65
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|68-71-73-72
|E
|90
All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.