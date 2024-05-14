PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Justin Rose betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 20: Justin Rose of England looks over a putt on the 16th hole during the third round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 20, 2024 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Justin Rose placed ninth in the PGA Championship in 2023, shooting a 1-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher May 16-19 in Louisville, KY, at Valhalla Golf Club .

    Latest odds for Rose at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • Rose's average finish has been 15th, and his average score 2-under, over his last seven appearances at the PGA Championship.
    • Rose finished ninth (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship (in 2023).
    • Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Rose's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/2023969-70-69-71-1
    5/19/20221371-70-71-68E
    5/20/2021872-75-73-67-1
    8/6/2020966-68-70-67-9
    5/16/20192970-67-73-75+5
    8/9/20181967-69-69-68-7

    Rose's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Rose has an average finish of 48th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Rose has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of 2 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Justin Rose has averaged 290.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Rose is averaging -2.159 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Rose is averaging -4.040 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Rose's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rose has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.148 this season (124th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.3 yards) ranks 116th, while his 67.1% driving accuracy average ranks 39th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rose ranks 175th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.672, while he ranks 165th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.12%.
    • On the greens, Rose's 0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 89th this season, while he averages 28.36 putts per round (37th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance116295.3290.0
    Greens in Regulation %16562.12%56.75%
    Putts Per Round3728.3628.8
    Par Breakers17321.55%17.06%
    Bogey Avoidance2512.79%16.27%

    Rose's best finishes

    • Rose has participated in 10 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut seven times (70%).
    • As of now, Rose has accumulated 215 points, which ranks him 108th in the FedExCup standings.

    Rose's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Rose's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.549.
    • Rose posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 40th in the field at 0.118. In that tournament, he finished 56th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rose produced his best mark this season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 1.593.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Rose recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.839, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 15th in the field (he finished 40th in that event).
    • Rose posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.450) in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. That ranked 24th in the field.

    Rose's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee124-0.1480.263
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green175-0.672-2.258
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green800.0540.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting890.068-2.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Total154-0.698-4.040

    Rose's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship969-70-69-71-182
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1269-66-72-70-359
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open869-69-66-71-1385
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC76-68+4--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC74-74+6--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2076-67-61-68-8168
    August 17-20BMW Championship2270-65-68-73-4156
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge872-71-68-66-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry4071-69-75-61-1620
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5767-70-67-70-65
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5669-71-74-73-15
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1168-71-66-11155
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6469-71-73-70-14
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-77+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC73-78+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4470-73-66-71-416
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5274-68-79-71+811

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the PGA Championship.

