Justin Rose betting profile: PGA Championship

In his last five events, Rose has an average finish of 48th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Rose has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of 2 those two times he's made the cut.

Justin Rose has averaged 290.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Rose is averaging -2.159 Strokes Gained: Putting.