Jordan Spieth betting profile: PGA Championship

This season, Spieth produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking third in the field at 5.199.

Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 4.005.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth's best mark this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 4.492 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished sixth in that event.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Spieth posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.926, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that tournament.