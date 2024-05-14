2H AGO
Jordan Spieth betting profile: PGA Championship
Jordan Spieth hits the links in the 2024 PGA Championship May 16-19 after a 29th-place finish in the Wells Fargo Championship in his most recent competition.
Latest odds for Spieth at the PGA Championship.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Spieth's average finish has been 30th, and his average score 1-over, over his last seven appearances at the PGA Championship.
- In 2023, Spieth finished 29th (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Brooks Koepka posted numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Spieth's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|29
|73-72-71-69
|+5
|5/19/2022
|34
|72-69-74-69
|+4
|5/20/2021
|30
|73-75-68-74
|+2
|8/6/2020
|71
|73-68-76-67
|+4
|5/16/2019
|3
|69-66-72-71
|-2
|8/9/2018
|12
|71-66-69-66
|-8
Spieth's recent performances
- Spieth has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Spieth has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Jordan Spieth has averaged 310.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Spieth is averaging -0.012 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spieth is averaging 1.722 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spieth's advanced stats and rankings
- Spieth has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.504 this season, which ranks 15th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.2 yards) ranks 40th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spieth sports a -0.244 average that ranks 135th on TOUR. He ranks 76th with a 66.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Spieth's 0.434 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 29th on TOUR this season, and his 28.17 putts-per-round average ranks 20th. He has broken par 25.62% of the time (89th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|40
|304.2
|310.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|76
|66.36%
|63.54%
|Putts Per Round
|20
|28.17
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|89
|25.62%
|23.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|69
|14.20%
|15.97%
Spieth's best finishes
- Spieth has played 12 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut seven times (58.3%).
- Currently, Spieth ranks 49th in the FedExCup standings with 634 points.
Spieth's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Spieth produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking third in the field at 5.199.
- Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 4.005.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth's best mark this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 4.492 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Spieth posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.926, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- Spieth recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.504
|3.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.244
|-0.862
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|63
|0.137
|-0.617
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.434
|-0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|0.830
|1.722
Spieth's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|73-72-71-69
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|69-72-72-71
|-4
|110
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|69-71-71-73
|E
|36
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|63-68-68-70
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|34
|68-70-72-71
|+1
|84
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|27
|69-71-70-71
|+1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|6
|68-67-71-68
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|3
|66-67-67-65
|-27
|350
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|68-66-69-67
|-14
|95
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|66-73
|-5
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|69-74-77-69
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|73-68-72-69
|-6
|68
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|39
|70-67-69-72
|-6
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|69-71-76-70
|+2
|45
All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the PGA Championship.
