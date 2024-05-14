PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Jordan Spieth betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jordan Spieth betting profile: PGA Championship

    Jordan Spieth hits the links in the 2024 PGA Championship May 16-19 after a 29th-place finish in the Wells Fargo Championship in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Spieth at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • Spieth's average finish has been 30th, and his average score 1-over, over his last seven appearances at the PGA Championship.
    • In 2023, Spieth finished 29th (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Brooks Koepka posted numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Spieth's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/20232973-72-71-69+5
    5/19/20223472-69-74-69+4
    5/20/20213073-75-68-74+2
    8/6/20207173-68-76-67+4
    5/16/2019369-66-72-71-2
    8/9/20181271-66-69-66-8

    Spieth's recent performances

    • Spieth has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Spieth has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Jordan Spieth has averaged 310.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Spieth is averaging -0.012 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Spieth is averaging 1.722 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Spieth .

    Spieth's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spieth has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.504 this season, which ranks 15th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.2 yards) ranks 40th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spieth sports a -0.244 average that ranks 135th on TOUR. He ranks 76th with a 66.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Spieth's 0.434 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 29th on TOUR this season, and his 28.17 putts-per-round average ranks 20th. He has broken par 25.62% of the time (89th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance40304.2310.6
    Greens in Regulation %7666.36%63.54%
    Putts Per Round2028.1728.7
    Par Breakers8925.62%23.26%
    Bogey Avoidance6914.20%15.97%

    Spieth's best finishes

    • Spieth has played 12 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut seven times (58.3%).
    • Currently, Spieth ranks 49th in the FedExCup standings with 634 points.

    Spieth's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Spieth produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking third in the field at 5.199.
    • Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 4.005.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth's best mark this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 4.492 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Spieth posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.926, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
    • Spieth recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.

    Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.5043.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green135-0.244-0.862
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green630.137-0.617
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.434-0.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Total220.8301.722

    Spieth's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship2973-72-71-69+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday569-72-72-71-4110
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-71+3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-69+1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2369-71-71-73E36
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship663-68-68-70-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship3468-70-72-71+184
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2769-71-70-71+1--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge668-67-71-68-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry366-67-67-65-27350
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3972-69-69-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open668-66-69-67-1495
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC66-73-5--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3069-74-77-69+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-74+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1073-68-72-69-668
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC79-74+9--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3970-67-69-72-620
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2969-71-76-70+245

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.