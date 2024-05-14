Jordan Smith betting profile: PGA Championship
In his most recent competition at The Open Championship, Jordan Smith finished the weekend at 2-over, good for a 41st-place finish. He competes in the 2024 PGA Championship May 16-19 seeking a better finish.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- In his last three appearances at the PGA Championship, Smith has an average finish of ninth, and an average score of 1-under.
- Smith last participated in the PGA Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 6-over.
- With numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th), Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023.
- Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Smith's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|8/9/2018
|MC
|74-68
|+2
Smith's recent performances
- Smith has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Smith has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Jordan Smith has averaged 310.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Smith is averaging 0.587 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Smith is averaging 4.240 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smith's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|304.6
|310.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.46%
|70.37%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.14
|30.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|16.27%
|18.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.06%
|17.28%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Smith's best finishes
- Smith did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he took part in four tournaments).
- In those four events, he made the cut three times (75%).
- Last season Smith put up his best performance at the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. He shot 7-under and finished 12th (eight shots back of the winner).
Smith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.916
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|2.947
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.879
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.587
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|4.240
Smith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|70-71-74-66
|+1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|68-69-68-68
|-7
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|71-72-71-72
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.