Jon Rahm betting profile: PGA Championship

Rahm has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.

Over his last five events, Rahm has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score of 1-under across his last five events.

Jon Rahm has averaged 314.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Rahm has an average of -0.869 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.