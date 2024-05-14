2H AGO
Jon Rahm betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Jon Rahm enters the 2024 PGA Championship May 16-19 after a 45th-place finish in the Masters Tournament in his most recent tournament.
Latest odds for Rahm at the PGA Championship.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Rahm's average finish has been 30th, and his average score even-par, over his last seven appearances at the PGA Championship.
- In 2023, Rahm finished 50th (with a score of 7-over) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship.
- Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Rahm's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|50
|76-68-72-71
|+7
|5/19/2022
|48
|73-69-76-68
|+6
|5/20/2021
|8
|72-75-72-68
|-1
|8/6/2020
|13
|70-69-68-66
|-7
|5/16/2019
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|8/9/2018
|4
|68-67-66-68
|-11
Rahm's recent performances
- Rahm has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Rahm has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of 1-under across his last five events.
- Jon Rahm has averaged 314.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Rahm has an average of -0.869 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rahm has an average of -2.323 in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Rahm .
Rahm's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|11
|314.0
|314.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|14
|70.50%
|67.50%
|Putts Per Round
|43
|28.54
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|4
|27.39%
|20.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|82
|13.77%
|15.83%
Rahm's best finishes
- Rahm last season participated in 20 tournaments, picking up four wins with eight top-five finishes and 11 finishes in the top 10.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 90%.
- Last season Rahm had four wins, with one of them coming at The Open Championship, where he shot 7-under.
- Rahm was the FedExCup champion last season with 3320 points.
Rahm's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.360
|-0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|4
|0.878
|0.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|71
|0.104
|-0.577
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.336
|-0.869
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|1.679
|-2.323
Rahm's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|50
|76-68-72-71
|+7
|9
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|70-70-74-74
|E
|51
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|10
|69-73-70-65
|-3
|75
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|74-70-63-70
|-7
|203
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|73-67-67-68
|-5
|66
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|31
|68-74-71-67
|E
|100
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|18
|69-65-71-74
|-1
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|73-76-72-76
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Rahm as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.