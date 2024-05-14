PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Jon Rahm betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

    Jon Rahm enters the 2024 PGA Championship May 16-19 after a 45th-place finish in the Masters Tournament in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Rahm at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • Rahm's average finish has been 30th, and his average score even-par, over his last seven appearances at the PGA Championship.
    • In 2023, Rahm finished 50th (with a score of 7-over) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship.
    • Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Rahm's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/20235076-68-72-71+7
    5/19/20224873-69-76-68+6
    5/20/2021872-75-72-68-1
    8/6/20201370-69-68-66-7
    5/16/2019MC70-75+5
    8/9/2018468-67-66-68-11

    Rahm's recent performances

    • Rahm has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Rahm has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 1-under across his last five events.
    • Jon Rahm has averaged 314.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Rahm has an average of -0.869 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rahm has an average of -2.323 in his past five tournaments.
    Rahm's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance11314.0314.8
    Greens in Regulation %1470.50%67.50%
    Putts Per Round4328.5429.3
    Par Breakers427.39%20.28%
    Bogey Avoidance8213.77%15.83%

    Rahm's best finishes

    • Rahm last season participated in 20 tournaments, picking up four wins with eight top-five finishes and 11 finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 90%.
    • Last season Rahm had four wins, with one of them coming at The Open Championship, where he shot 7-under.
    • Rahm was the FedExCup champion last season with 3320 points.

    Rahm's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee350.360-0.216
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green40.8780.401
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green710.104-0.577
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting370.336-0.869
    Average Strokes Gained: Total61.679-2.323

    Rahm's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship5076-68-72-71+79
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1670-70-74-74E51
    June 15-18U.S. Open1069-73-70-65-375
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
    July 20-22The Open Championship274-70-63-70-7203
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3773-67-67-68-566
    August 17-20BMW Championship3168-74-71-67E100
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1869-65-71-74-1--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4573-76-72-76+9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rahm as of the start of the PGA Championship.

