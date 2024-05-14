Joaquin Niemann betting profile: PGA Championship
Joaquin Niemann hits the links in the 2024 PGA Championship May 16-19 coming off a 22nd-place finish in the Masters Tournament in his last tournament.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- In his last six appearances at the PGA Championship, Niemann has an average finish of 41st, and an average score of 2-over.
- Niemann last played at the PGA Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 8-over.
- When Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th).
- En route to his victory last year, Koepka posted an average driving distance of 319 (fourth in field), hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and took 26 putts per round (first).
Niemann's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|5/19/2022
|23
|68-71-72-71
|+2
|5/20/2021
|30
|71-72-71-76
|+2
|8/6/2020
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|5/16/2019
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|8/9/2018
|71
|68-71-71-72
|+2
Niemann's recent performances
- Niemann has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Niemann has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score of 2-over across his last five events.
- Joaquin Niemann has averaged 310.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Niemann is averaging 0.413 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Niemann is averaging 1.271 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Niemann's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|314.0
|310.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|62.50%
|62.85%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.42
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.44%
|19.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.52%
|19.10%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Niemann's best finishes
- Niemann played four tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those four tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
- Last season Niemann put up his best performance at the Masters Tournament, where he finished 22nd with a score of 4-over (15 shots back of the winner).
Niemann's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|2.470
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.271
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Niemann's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|68-72-70-73
|+3
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-69
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|70-78-71-73
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Niemann as of the start of the PGA Championship.
