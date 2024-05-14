Joaquin Niemann betting profile: PGA Championship

Niemann has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, Niemann has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has an average score of 2-over across his last five events.

Joaquin Niemann has averaged 310.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Niemann is averaging 0.413 Strokes Gained: Putting.