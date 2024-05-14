Jimmy Walker betting profile: PGA Championship
PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 18: Jimmy Walker of the United States chips to the sixth green during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 18, 2024 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Jimmy Walker enters play this weekend looking for better results in the 2024 PGA Championship after failing to make the cut in the competition in 2023 at Oak Hill Country Club.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- In his last six appearances at the PGA Championship, Walker has an average finish of 43rd, and an average score of 3-over.
- Walker last played at the PGA Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 9-over.
- Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
- In addition, Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (first).
Walker's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|5/20/2021
|64
|73-74-75-74
|+8
|8/6/2020
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|5/16/2019
|23
|70-70-71-73
|+4
|8/9/2018
|42
|69-70-69-69
|-3
Walker's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Walker has not finished in the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Walker has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He finished with a score of 6-under in his only recent appearance.
- In terms of driving distance, Jimmy Walker has averaged 299.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Walker is averaging -1.731 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Walker is averaging -5.177 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Walker's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|45
|307.2
|299.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|172
|64.08%
|62.04%
|Putts Per Round
|77
|28.90
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|164
|20.16%
|17.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|170
|15.76%
|18.52%
Walker's best finishes
- Walker participated in 30 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 12 times.
- Last season Walker had his best performance at the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course). He shot 7-under and finished 30th (14 shots back of the winner).
- Walker's 294 points last season placed him 128th in the FedExCup standings.
Walker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.216
|-1.832
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.120
|-0.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|75
|0.100
|-1.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|92
|0.022
|-1.731
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.214
|-5.177
Walker's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|73-67-71-70
|+1
|13
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|67-68-69-71
|-9
|11
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-69-69-73
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|67-72-74-67
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|78-75
|+13
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|69-70-71-72
|-6
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the PGA Championship.
