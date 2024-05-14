Jimmy Walker betting profile: PGA Championship

In his last five tournaments, Walker has not finished in the top 20.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Walker has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He finished with a score of 6-under in his only recent appearance.

In terms of driving distance, Jimmy Walker has averaged 299.0 yards in his past five starts.

Walker is averaging -1.731 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.