Jimmy Walker betting profile: PGA Championship

PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 18: Jimmy Walker of the United States chips to the sixth green during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 18, 2024 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Jimmy Walker enters play this weekend looking for better results in the 2024 PGA Championship after failing to make the cut in the competition in 2023 at Oak Hill Country Club.

    Latest odds for Walker at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • In his last six appearances at the PGA Championship, Walker has an average finish of 43rd, and an average score of 3-over.
    • Walker last played at the PGA Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 9-over.
    • Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • In addition, Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (first).

    Walker's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/2023MC73-76+9
    5/20/20216473-74-75-74+8
    8/6/2020MC73-74+7
    5/16/20192370-70-71-73+4
    8/9/20184269-70-69-69-3

    Walker's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Walker has not finished in the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Walker has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He finished with a score of 6-under in his only recent appearance.
    • In terms of driving distance, Jimmy Walker has averaged 299.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Walker is averaging -1.731 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Walker is averaging -5.177 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Walker's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance45307.2299.0
    Greens in Regulation %17264.08%62.04%
    Putts Per Round7728.9030.2
    Par Breakers16420.16%17.59%
    Bogey Avoidance17015.76%18.52%

    Walker's best finishes

    • Walker participated in 30 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 12 times.
    • Last season Walker had his best performance at the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course). He shot 7-under and finished 30th (14 shots back of the winner).
    • Walker's 294 points last season placed him 128th in the FedExCup standings.

    Walker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150-0.216-1.832
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.120-0.303
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green750.100-1.311
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting920.022-1.731
    Average Strokes Gained: Total134-0.214-5.177

    Walker's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-76+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4073-67-71-70+113
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-76+9--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-71+1--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4267-68-69-71-911
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-73+5--
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-67-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3070-69-69-73-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4367-72-74-67-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC74-69+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC73-72+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC78-75+13--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5069-70-71-72-65
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-72-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the PGA Championship.

