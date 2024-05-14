Jesse Mueller betting profile: PGA Championship
Jesse Mueller will compete May 16-19 in Louisville, KY, at the 2024 PGA Championship. In his last tournament he took 66th in the WM Phoenix Open, shooting 1-under at TPC Scottsdale.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Mueller missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the PGA Championship in 2022.
- When Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th).
- En route to his victory last year, Koepka posted an average driving distance of 319 (fourth in field), hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and took 26 putts per round (first).
Mueller's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/19/2022
|MC
|72-78
|+10
Mueller's recent performances
- In his last five events, Mueller has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Mueller has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He posted a final score of -1 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Jesse Mueller has averaged 291.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Mueller has an average of 0.932 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Mueller has an average of -1.918 in his past five tournaments.
Mueller's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|298.5
|291.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|59.44%
|62.50%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.10
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|16.11%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.78%
|14.81%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Mueller's best finishes
- Mueller played five tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those five events, he did not make the cut once.
Mueller's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.935
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.932
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.918
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Mueller's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|71-68-73-71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Mueller as of the start of the PGA Championship.
