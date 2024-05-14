Jesse Mueller betting profile: PGA Championship

In his last five events, Mueller has not finished in the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Mueller has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.

He posted a final score of -1 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Jesse Mueller has averaged 291.2 yards in his past five starts.

Mueller has an average of 0.932 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.