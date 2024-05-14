Jason Dufner betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Jason Dufner enters play in Louisville, KY, trying for better results May 16-19 in the 2024 PGA Championship after missing the cut in his last outing, the Puerto Rico Open.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- In his last six appearances at the PGA Championship, Dufner has an average finish of 58th, and an average score of 7-over.
- In Dufner's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2022, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Brooks Koepka finished with 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (first).
Dufner's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/19/2022
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|5/20/2021
|MC
|71-81
|+8
|8/6/2020
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|5/16/2019
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|8/9/2018
|MC
|72-72
|+4
Dufner's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Dufner finished outside the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Dufner finished 45th in his only finish over his last five appearances.
- He finished with a score of 14-under in his only recent appearance.
- Jason Dufner has averaged 282.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dufner is averaging 0.497 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Dufner is averaging 0.038 Strokes Gained: Total.
Dufner's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|112
|299.1
|282.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|51
|68.62%
|53.42%
|Putts Per Round
|178
|29.67
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|143
|20.82%
|21.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|129
|14.53%
|12.39%
Dufner's best finishes
- Dufner took part in 32 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those 32 events, he made the cut 13 times (40.6%).
- Last season Dufner's best performance came when he shot 9-under and finished 19th at the Fortinet Championship.
- Dufner collected 146 points last season, placing 178th in the FedExCup standings.
Dufner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.111
|-0.740
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.101
|-0.511
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|64
|0.122
|0.793
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|190
|-0.697
|0.497
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|165
|-0.586
|0.038
Dufner's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|52
|73-70-73-70
|-2
|7
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-77
|+5
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|31
|70-66-67-70
|-11
|24
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|24
|68-67-69-70
|-14
|22
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|69-68-69-66
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|66-71-72-70
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|66
|70-67-75-71
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|69-70-70-65
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-73-67
|-7
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dufner as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.