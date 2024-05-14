Jason Dufner betting profile: PGA Championship

In his last five appearances, Dufner finished outside the top 20.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Dufner finished 45th in his only finish over his last five appearances.

He finished with a score of 14-under in his only recent appearance.

Jason Dufner has averaged 282.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Dufner is averaging 0.497 Strokes Gained: Putting.