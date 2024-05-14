PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Jason Dufner betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jason Dufner betting profile: PGA Championship

    Jason Dufner enters play in Louisville, KY, trying for better results May 16-19 in the 2024 PGA Championship after missing the cut in his last outing, the Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Dufner at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • In his last six appearances at the PGA Championship, Dufner has an average finish of 58th, and an average score of 7-over.
    • In Dufner's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2022, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Brooks Koepka finished with 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (first).

    Dufner's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/19/2022MC72-75+7
    5/20/2021MC71-81+8
    8/6/2020MC70-72+2
    5/16/2019MC76-72+8
    8/9/2018MC72-72+4

    Dufner's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Dufner finished outside the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Dufner finished 45th in his only finish over his last five appearances.
    • He finished with a score of 14-under in his only recent appearance.
    • Jason Dufner has averaged 282.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Dufner is averaging 0.497 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Dufner is averaging 0.038 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Dufner's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance112299.1282.1
    Greens in Regulation %5168.62%53.42%
    Putts Per Round17829.6729.6
    Par Breakers14320.82%21.79%
    Bogey Avoidance12914.53%12.39%

    Dufner's best finishes

    • Dufner took part in 32 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
    • In those 32 events, he made the cut 13 times (40.6%).
    • Last season Dufner's best performance came when he shot 9-under and finished 19th at the Fortinet Championship.
    • Dufner collected 146 points last season, placing 178th in the FedExCup standings.

    Dufner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee122-0.111-0.740
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green860.101-0.511
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green640.1220.793
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting190-0.6970.497
    Average Strokes Gained: Total165-0.5860.038

    Dufner's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-77+9--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5273-70-73-70-27
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-77+5--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-70-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3170-66-67-70-1124
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship2468-67-69-70-1422
    July 27-303M Open2069-68-69-66-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-70+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1966-71-72-70-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-70-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6670-67-75-71-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4569-70-70-65-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-67-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-74+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-73-67-7--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC76-75+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dufner as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

