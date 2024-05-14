Jason Day betting profile: PGA Championship
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 12: Jason Day of Australia hits a tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club on May 12, 2024 in Clifton, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Jason Day will play May 16-19 in Louisville, KY, at the 2024 PGA Championship. In his most recent tournament he finished fourth in the Wells Fargo Championship, shooting 6-under at Quail Hollow Club.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- In his last seven appearances at the PGA Championship, Day has an average finish of 26th, and an average score of even-par.
- Day last participated in the PGA Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 8-over.
- Brooks Koepka finished with 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Koepka also posted numbers of 319 in average driving distance (fourth in field), 61.11% in terms of greens in regulation (29th), and 26 putts per round (first).
Day's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|5/19/2022
|55
|71-72-72-73
|+8
|5/20/2021
|44
|74-75-72-71
|+4
|8/6/2020
|4
|65-69-70-66
|-10
|5/16/2019
|23
|69-74-69-72
|+4
|8/9/2018
|19
|67-68-67-71
|-7
Day's recent performances
- Day has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- Day has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five appearances.
- Jason Day has averaged 307.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Day has an average of 3.030 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Day is averaging 2.390 Strokes Gained: Total.
Day's advanced stats and rankings
- Day has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.228 this season, which ranks 62nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.0 yards) ranks 52nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Day has a -0.364 average that ranks 148th on TOUR. He ranks 136th with a 63.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Day has delivered a 0.530 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 13th on TOUR, while he ranks eighth with a putts-per-round average of 27.82. He has broken par 27.07% of the time (58th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|52
|303.0
|307.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|136
|63.96%
|62.04%
|Putts Per Round
|8
|27.82
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|58
|27.07%
|21.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|13
|12.11%
|12.65%
Day's best finishes
- Day has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut 10 times (83.3%).
- With 1115 points, Day currently sits 12th in the FedExCup standings.
Day's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Day's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 1.874 mark ranked in the field.
- Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 2.449 mark ranked 14th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day's best performance this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.994 (he finished fourth in that event).
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Day posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.057, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
- Day delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.926) in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
Day's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.228
|1.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-0.364
|-2.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|15
|0.373
|0.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|0.530
|3.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.768
|2.390
Day's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|71-64-66-70
|-9
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|72-67-69-69
|-7
|203
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|68-72-72-66
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|45
|69-74-74-70
|+7
|43
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|28
|67-70-74-73
|+4
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|11
|71-69-66-74
|-8
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|10
|65-69-67-67
|-24
|170
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|68-66-68-68
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|69-71-63
|-13
|238
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|9
|65-69-69-72
|-9
|200
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|70-74-73-73
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|67-71-72-72
|-6
|22
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|75-73-76-69
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|68-69-72-66
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|59
|66-70-71-68
|-9
|5
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|4
|68-67-73-70
|-6
|313
All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the PGA Championship.
