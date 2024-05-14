Jason Day betting profile: PGA Championship

This season Day's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 1.874 mark ranked in the field.

Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 2.449 mark ranked 14th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day's best performance this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.994 (he finished fourth in that event).

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Day posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.057, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.