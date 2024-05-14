Jake Knapp betting profile: PGA Championship

This season, Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.418. He finished fourth in that event.

Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 8.709 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.169 (he finished 70th in that tournament).

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Knapp recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.018, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 45th in that event.