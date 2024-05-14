Jake Knapp betting profile: PGA Championship
Jake Knapp enters play May 16-19 in the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club after a 58th-place finish in the Wells Fargo Championship, which was his last competition.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Knapp is playing at the PGA Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Brooks Koepka posted numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
- En route to his victory last year, Koepka posted an average driving distance of 319 (fourth in field), hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and took 26 putts per round (first).
Knapp's recent performances
- Knapp has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- Knapp has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 1-over in his last five appearances.
- Jake Knapp has averaged 312.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Knapp is averaging -1.507 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Knapp is averaging -1.860 Strokes Gained: Total.
Knapp's advanced stats and rankings
- Knapp owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.083 (110th) this season, while his average driving distance of 307.7 yards ranks 23rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Knapp sports a 0.387 average that ranks 37th on TOUR. He ranks 80th with a 66.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Knapp's 0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 67th this season, while he averages 28.96 putts per round (115th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|23
|307.7
|312.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|80
|66.30%
|63.58%
|Putts Per Round
|115
|28.96
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|125
|24.28%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|85
|14.73%
|17.28%
Knapp's best finishes
- Knapp has played 13 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also secured three finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut 11 times.
- Currently, Knapp has 911 points, placing him 26th in the FedExCup standings.
Knapp's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.418. He finished fourth in that event.
- Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 8.709 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.169 (he finished 70th in that tournament).
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Knapp recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.018, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 45th in that event.
- Knapp delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.083
|0.607
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.387
|0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|105
|-0.026
|-1.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.138
|-1.507
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|0.416
|-1.860
Knapp's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|69-65-72-71
|-3
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-73-74
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|145
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|68-68-71-69
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|1
|67-64-63-71
|-19
|500
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|68-66-71-66
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|57
|77-70-81-72
|+12
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-72-68-73
|-4
|14
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|74-76-78-73
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|62
|74-70-69-71
|E
|8
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|8
|64-64-67-70
|-19
|85
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|58
|71-75-71-76
|+9
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.