Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: PGA Championship

This season, Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.658 (he finished sixth in that event).

Matsuyama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 6.436.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama's best mark this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.833.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Matsuyama delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.297, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished first in that event).