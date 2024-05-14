PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: PGA Championship

    In his last tournament at the Masters Tournament, Hideki Matsuyama posted a 38th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 PGA Championship aiming for better results.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • In his last seven appearances at the PGA Championship, Matsuyama has an average finish of 27th, and an average score of 1-over.
    • Matsuyama last played at the PGA Championship in 2023, finishing 29th with a score of 5-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Brooks Koepka posted numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • Koepka also posted numbers of 319 in average driving distance (fourth in field), 61.11% in terms of greens in regulation (29th), and 26 putts per round (first).

    Matsuyama's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/20232972-71-70-72+5
    5/19/20226072-72-72-73+9
    5/20/20212373-68-76-72+1
    8/6/20202270-67-69-70-4
    5/16/20191670-68-68-77+3
    8/9/20183568-69-73-66-4

    Matsuyama's recent performances

    • Matsuyama has finished first once while also earning three top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • Matsuyama has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
    • Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 297.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Matsuyama is averaging 0.245 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Matsuyama is averaging 9.764 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Matsuyama has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.338 this season (40th on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.9 yards) ranks 102nd, while his 64% driving accuracy average ranks 72nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Matsuyama sports a 0.484 average that ranks 25th on TOUR. He ranks 35th with a 68.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Matsuyama has registered a -0.395 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 90th with a putts-per-round average of 28.79, and he ranks 141st by breaking par 23.36% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance102296.9297.8
    Greens in Regulation %3568.38%63.89%
    Putts Per Round9028.7927.8
    Par Breakers14123.36%23.06%
    Bogey Avoidance1912.54%11.94%

    Matsuyama's best finishes

    • Matsuyama has participated in 10 tournaments this season, coming away with one win and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 100%.
    • With 1325 points, Matsuyama currently sits eighth in the FedExCup standings.

    Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.658 (he finished sixth in that event).
    • Matsuyama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 6.436.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama's best mark this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.833.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Matsuyama delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.297, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished first in that event).
    • Matsuyama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.284) at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

    Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee400.3382.503
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.4843.974
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green20.7123.039
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-0.3950.245
    Average Strokes Gained: Total91.1409.764

    Matsuyama's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship2972-71-70-72+526
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1672-65-75-76E51
    June 15-18U.S. Open3272-69-67-75+324
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1369-64-65-66-1659
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-68-1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship1370-72-69-70-363
    July 27-303M Open3064-70-73-67-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-74+5--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1667-69-70-65-9200
    August 17-20BMW ChampionshipW/D71+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5169-76-68-72+5--
    January 4-7The Sentry5871-68-76-69-89
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-68-67-66-921
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1366-71-76-67-853
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7175-71-70E5
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2269-68-68-70-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational169-68-68-62-17700
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1267-70-72-76-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship669-69-68-67-15263
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open773-70-66-71-885
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3876-74-71-74+720

    All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the PGA Championship.

