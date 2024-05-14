Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: PGA Championship
In his last tournament at the Masters Tournament, Hideki Matsuyama posted a 38th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 PGA Championship aiming for better results.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- In his last seven appearances at the PGA Championship, Matsuyama has an average finish of 27th, and an average score of 1-over.
- Matsuyama last played at the PGA Championship in 2023, finishing 29th with a score of 5-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Brooks Koepka posted numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Koepka also posted numbers of 319 in average driving distance (fourth in field), 61.11% in terms of greens in regulation (29th), and 26 putts per round (first).
Matsuyama's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|29
|72-71-70-72
|+5
|5/19/2022
|60
|72-72-72-73
|+9
|5/20/2021
|23
|73-68-76-72
|+1
|8/6/2020
|22
|70-67-69-70
|-4
|5/16/2019
|16
|70-68-68-77
|+3
|8/9/2018
|35
|68-69-73-66
|-4
Matsuyama's recent performances
- Matsuyama has finished first once while also earning three top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Matsuyama has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 297.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Matsuyama is averaging 0.245 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Matsuyama is averaging 9.764 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings
- Matsuyama has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.338 this season (40th on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.9 yards) ranks 102nd, while his 64% driving accuracy average ranks 72nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Matsuyama sports a 0.484 average that ranks 25th on TOUR. He ranks 35th with a 68.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Matsuyama has registered a -0.395 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 90th with a putts-per-round average of 28.79, and he ranks 141st by breaking par 23.36% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|102
|296.9
|297.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|35
|68.38%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|90
|28.79
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|141
|23.36%
|23.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|19
|12.54%
|11.94%
Matsuyama's best finishes
- Matsuyama has participated in 10 tournaments this season, coming away with one win and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 100%.
- With 1325 points, Matsuyama currently sits eighth in the FedExCup standings.
Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.658 (he finished sixth in that event).
- Matsuyama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 6.436.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama's best mark this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.833.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Matsuyama delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.297, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished first in that event).
- Matsuyama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.284) at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.338
|2.503
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.484
|3.974
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|2
|0.712
|3.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.395
|0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|9
|1.140
|9.764
Matsuyama's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|72-71-70-72
|+5
|26
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|72-65-75-76
|E
|51
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|72-69-67-75
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|13
|69-64-65-66
|-16
|59
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|13
|70-72-69-70
|-3
|63
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|64-70-73-67
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|67-69-70-65
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|W/D
|71
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|69-76-68-72
|+5
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|58
|71-68-76-69
|-8
|9
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-68-67-66
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|66-71-76-67
|-8
|53
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|75-71-70
|E
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|69-68-68-70
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|1
|69-68-68-62
|-17
|700
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|67-70-72-76
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|69-69-68-67
|-15
|263
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|7
|73-70-66-71
|-8
|85
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|76-74-71-74
|+7
|20
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the PGA Championship.
