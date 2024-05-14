PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Grayson Murray betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his most recent tournament at the Wells Fargo Championship, Grayson Murray concluded the weekend at 3-under, good for a 10th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 PGA Championship May 16-19 seeking a higher finish.

    Latest odds for Murray at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • Murray has entered the PGA Championship once recently (in 2017), posting a score of 1-over and finishing 22nd.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Brooks Koepka posted numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • Koepka also posted numbers of 319 in average driving distance (fourth in field), 61.11% in terms of greens in regulation (29th), and 26 putts per round (first).

    Murray's recent performances

    • Murray has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Murray has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 1-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Grayson Murray has averaged 307.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Murray has an average of 1.404 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Murray is averaging 1.629 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Murray's advanced stats and rankings

    • Murray owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.061 (84th) this season, while his average driving distance of 303.2 yards ranks 51st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Murray ranks 88th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.041, while he ranks 170th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.78%.
    • On the greens, Murray has registered a -0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 52nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.48, and he ranks 87th by breaking par 25.76% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance51303.2307.7
    Greens in Regulation %17061.78%59.57%
    Putts Per Round5228.4828.5
    Par Breakers8725.76%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance17318.69%17.90%

    Murray's best finishes

    • Murray has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also earned two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 11 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
    • With 787 points, Murray currently sits 35th in the FedExCup standings.

    Murray's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Murray's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.093.
    • Murray delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 25th in the field at 3.139. In that tournament, he finished 42nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Murray's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.423 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Murray recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.723, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 39th in that tournament.
    • Murray posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

    Murray's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee840.061-0.932
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.0411.297
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green810.045-0.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting101-0.0051.404
    Average Strokes Gained: Total870.1421.629

    Murray's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC74-70E--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic664-70-69-65-1681
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship770-70-63-67-1853
    July 27-303M Open5768-67-71-73-55
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-76+3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii169-63-64-67-27500
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-69-72-5--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6673-69-72-26
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-74+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-77+6--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-73-71-72E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4273-69-77-64-518
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-75+3--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5176-74-78-70+1013
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3972-70-67-69-620
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1070-69-72-70-3165

    All stats in this article are accurate for Murray as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

