Grayson Murray betting profile: PGA Championship

This season, Murray's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.093.

Murray delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 25th in the field at 3.139. In that tournament, he finished 42nd.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Murray's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.423 (he missed the cut in that event).

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Murray recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.723, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 39th in that tournament.