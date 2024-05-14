Grayson Murray betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
In his most recent tournament at the Wells Fargo Championship, Grayson Murray concluded the weekend at 3-under, good for a 10th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 PGA Championship May 16-19 seeking a higher finish.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Murray has entered the PGA Championship once recently (in 2017), posting a score of 1-over and finishing 22nd.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Brooks Koepka posted numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Koepka also posted numbers of 319 in average driving distance (fourth in field), 61.11% in terms of greens in regulation (29th), and 26 putts per round (first).
Murray's recent performances
- Murray has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Murray has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 1-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Grayson Murray has averaged 307.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Murray has an average of 1.404 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Murray is averaging 1.629 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Murray's advanced stats and rankings
- Murray owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.061 (84th) this season, while his average driving distance of 303.2 yards ranks 51st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Murray ranks 88th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.041, while he ranks 170th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.78%.
- On the greens, Murray has registered a -0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 52nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.48, and he ranks 87th by breaking par 25.76% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|51
|303.2
|307.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|170
|61.78%
|59.57%
|Putts Per Round
|52
|28.48
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|87
|25.76%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|173
|18.69%
|17.90%
Murray's best finishes
- Murray has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also earned two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 11 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- With 787 points, Murray currently sits 35th in the FedExCup standings.
Murray's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Murray's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.093.
- Murray delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 25th in the field at 3.139. In that tournament, he finished 42nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Murray's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.423 (he missed the cut in that event).
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Murray recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.723, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 39th in that tournament.
- Murray posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Murray's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.061
|-0.932
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.041
|1.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|81
|0.045
|-0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.005
|1.404
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|0.142
|1.629
Murray's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|64-70-69-65
|-16
|81
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|7
|70-70-63-67
|-18
|53
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|68-67-71-73
|-5
|5
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|1
|69-63-64-67
|-27
|500
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-69-72
|-5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|73-69-72
|-2
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-73-71-72
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|73-69-77-64
|-5
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|51
|76-74-78-70
|+10
|13
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|39
|72-70-67-69
|-6
|20
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|10
|70-69-72-70
|-3
|165
All stats in this article are accurate for Murray as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.