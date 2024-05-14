Gary Woodland betting profile: PGA Championship

This season, Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 1.438 (he finished 39th in that tournament).

Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.792. He finished 21st in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.007 mark ranked 20th in the field.

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.331, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.