Gary Woodland betting profile: PGA Championship
Gary Woodland hits the links May 16-19 in the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club following a 38th-place finish in the Wells Fargo Championship, which was his last competition.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Over his last seven trips to the PGA Championship, Woodland has an average score of even-par, with an average finish of 28th.
- Woodland last participated in the PGA Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 8-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Brooks Koepka posted numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
- In addition, Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (first).
Woodland's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|5/19/2022
|34
|70-68-71-75
|+4
|5/20/2021
|38
|70-72-72-77
|+3
|8/6/2020
|58
|67-72-73-70
|+2
|5/16/2019
|8
|70-70-73-68
|+1
|8/9/2018
|6
|64-66-71-69
|-10
Woodland's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Woodland has an average finish of 41st.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Woodland has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been even-par.
- Gary Woodland has averaged 312.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Woodland has an average of -0.599 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Woodland is averaging -1.171 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Woodland's advanced stats and rankings
- Woodland's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.189 ranks 137th on TOUR this season, and his 53.1% driving accuracy average ranks 169th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Woodland has a 0.180 mark (64th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Woodland has delivered a -0.376 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 149th on TOUR, while he ranks 151st with a putts-per-round average of 29.34. He has broken par 23.26% of the time (142nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|11
|310.0
|312.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|167
|61.98%
|59.72%
|Putts Per Round
|151
|29.34
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|142
|23.26%
|21.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|160
|17.88%
|17.71%
Woodland's best finishes
- Woodland is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 12 tournaments).
- In those 12 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 41.7%.
- Currently, Woodland has 90 points, placing him 157th in the FedExCup standings.
Woodland's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 1.438 (he finished 39th in that tournament).
- Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.792. He finished 21st in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.007 mark ranked 20th in the field.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.331, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
- Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him 21st in the field). In that tournament, he finished 21st.
Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.189
|-0.764
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.180
|2.577
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|173
|-0.475
|-2.386
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|149
|-0.376
|-0.599
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|166
|-0.859
|-1.171
Woodland's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|75-68-71-75
|+1
|38
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|49
|70-68-73-75
|+6
|9
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|69-65-68-67
|-11
|21
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|70-68-66-71
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|55
|73-71-73-72
|+5
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|70-67-67-69
|-7
|29
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|79-67
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-72-70-71
|-1
|20
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|72
|70-73-74-74
|+3
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|69-70-69-66
|-6
|37
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-81
|+13
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|73-75-66-71
|+1
|7
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-76-75-67
|+4
|21
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.