2H AGO

Gary Woodland betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Gary Woodland betting profile: PGA Championship

    Gary Woodland hits the links May 16-19 in the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club following a 38th-place finish in the Wells Fargo Championship, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Woodland at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • Over his last seven trips to the PGA Championship, Woodland has an average score of even-par, with an average finish of 28th.
    • Woodland last participated in the PGA Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 8-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Brooks Koepka posted numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • In addition, Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (first).

    Woodland's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/2023MC73-75+8
    5/19/20223470-68-71-75+4
    5/20/20213870-72-72-77+3
    8/6/20205867-72-73-70+2
    5/16/2019870-70-73-68+1
    8/9/2018664-66-71-69-10

    Woodland's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Woodland has an average finish of 41st.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Woodland has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been even-par.
    • Gary Woodland has averaged 312.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Woodland has an average of -0.599 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Woodland is averaging -1.171 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Woodland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Woodland's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.189 ranks 137th on TOUR this season, and his 53.1% driving accuracy average ranks 169th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Woodland has a 0.180 mark (64th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Woodland has delivered a -0.376 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 149th on TOUR, while he ranks 151st with a putts-per-round average of 29.34. He has broken par 23.26% of the time (142nd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance11310.0312.1
    Greens in Regulation %16761.98%59.72%
    Putts Per Round15129.3429.3
    Par Breakers14223.26%21.53%
    Bogey Avoidance16017.88%17.71%

    Woodland's best finishes

    • Woodland is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 12 tournaments).
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 41.7%.
    • Currently, Woodland has 90 points, placing him 157th in the FedExCup standings.

    Woodland's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 1.438 (he finished 39th in that tournament).
    • Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.792. He finished 21st in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.007 mark ranked 20th in the field.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.331, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
    • Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him 21st in the field). In that tournament, he finished 21st.

    Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee137-0.189-0.764
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green640.1802.577
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green173-0.475-2.386
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting149-0.376-0.599
    Average Strokes Gained: Total166-0.859-1.171

    Woodland's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-75+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2475-68-71-75+138
    June 15-18U.S. Open4970-68-73-75+69
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3369-65-68-67-1121
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2570-68-66-71-529
    July 20-22The Open Championship5573-71-73-72+56
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-73+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2770-67-67-69-729
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-71+2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC79-67+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-72-70-71-120
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship7270-73-74-74+36
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2169-70-69-66-637
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC76-81+13--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6473-75-66-71+17
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3870-76-75-67+421

    All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

