Francesco Molinari betting profile: PGA Championship

    In his last competition, Francesco Molinari missed the cut at the Corales Puntacana Championship. He'll be after better results May 16-19 in Louisville, KY, at the 2024 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Molinari at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • In his last five appearances at the PGA Championship, Molinari has an average finish of 28th, and an average score of even-par.
    • In 2023, Molinari missed the cut (with a score of 7-over) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship.
    • Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Molinari's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/2023MC74-73+7
    5/19/20225570-72-75-71+8
    5/16/20194872-68-73-75+8
    8/9/2018668-67-68-67-10

    Molinari's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Molinari finished outside the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Molinari has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He finished 2-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Francesco Molinari has averaged 288.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Molinari has an average of -0.259 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Molinari has an average of -1.301 in his past five tournaments.
    Molinari's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-288.4288.9
    Greens in Regulation %-65.63%69.44%
    Putts Per Round-29.4430.0
    Par Breakers-22.57%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance-18.75%16.20%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Molinari's best finishes

    • Molinari has taken part in seven tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.

    Molinari's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.501
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.678
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.301

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Molinari's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+7--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC81-74+11--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-73+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC74-67+1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-70-3--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7370-69-77-74+23
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-70+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-72E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5472-69-73-72-29
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-73+1--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-72-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Molinari as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
