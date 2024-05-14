Francesco Molinari betting profile: PGA Championship

In his last five tournaments, Molinari finished outside the top 20.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Molinari has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He finished 2-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Francesco Molinari has averaged 288.9 yards in his past five starts.

Molinari has an average of -0.259 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.