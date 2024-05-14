Francesco Molinari betting profile: PGA Championship
In his last competition, Francesco Molinari missed the cut at the Corales Puntacana Championship. He'll be after better results May 16-19 in Louisville, KY, at the 2024 PGA Championship.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- In his last five appearances at the PGA Championship, Molinari has an average finish of 28th, and an average score of even-par.
- In 2023, Molinari missed the cut (with a score of 7-over) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship.
- Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Molinari's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|5/19/2022
|55
|70-72-75-71
|+8
|5/16/2019
|48
|72-68-73-75
|+8
|8/9/2018
|6
|68-67-68-67
|-10
Molinari's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Molinari finished outside the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Molinari has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He finished 2-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Francesco Molinari has averaged 288.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Molinari has an average of -0.259 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Molinari has an average of -1.301 in his past five tournaments.
Molinari's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|288.4
|288.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|65.63%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.44
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.57%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.75%
|16.20%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Molinari's best finishes
- Molinari has taken part in seven tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
Molinari's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.501
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.678
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.301
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Molinari's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|81-74
|+11
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|74-67
|+1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|73
|70-69-77-74
|+2
|3
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|72-69-73-72
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Molinari as of the start of the PGA Championship.
