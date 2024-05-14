Erik van Rooyen betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Erik van Rooyen enters play May 16-19 in the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club following a fourth-place finish in the Myrtle Beach Classic his last time in competition.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- van Rooyen's average finish has been 30th, and his average score 1-over, over his last four appearances at the PGA Championship.
- In 2022, van Rooyen missed the cut (with a score of 11-over) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship.
- With numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th), Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (first).
van Rooyen's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/19/2022
|MC
|75-76
|+11
|5/20/2021
|MC
|72-81
|+9
|8/6/2020
|51
|71-70-74-66
|+1
|5/16/2019
|8
|70-68-70-73
|+1
van Rooyen's recent performances
- van Rooyen has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, van Rooyen has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Erik van Rooyen has averaged 300.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, van Rooyen is averaging 1.561 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, van Rooyen has an average of 2.303 in his past five tournaments.
van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings
- van Rooyen owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.249 (53rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.5 yards ranks 69th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, van Rooyen ranks 43rd on TOUR, posting an average of 0.371, while he ranks 31st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.56%.
- On the greens, van Rooyen's 0.501 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 19th this season, while he averages 28.56 putts per round (61st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|69
|300.5
|300.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|31
|68.56%
|64.24%
|Putts Per Round
|61
|28.56
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|47
|27.51%
|21.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|36
|13.41%
|14.24%
van Rooyen's best finishes
- van Rooyen has participated in 13 tournaments this season, and he has secured two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 13 tournaments, he had a 76.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- van Rooyen, who has 689 points, currently ranks 44th in the FedExCup standings.
van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, van Rooyen posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking seventh in the field at 3.532. In that tournament, he finished eighth.
- van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.456.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best performance this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 3.010 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, van Rooyen posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.706, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- van Rooyen posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.
van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.249
|-0.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|43
|0.371
|1.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|134
|-0.166
|-0.566
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.501
|1.561
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|0.955
|2.303
van Rooyen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|68
|72-63-73-73
|+1
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-67-73-70
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-68-69-72
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|70-67-68-65
|-14
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|1
|68-64-66-63
|-27
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|72-65-69-65
|-21
|85
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|69-67-68-69
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|66-67-69-67
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|69-70-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|63-69-70-70
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|2
|66-71-70-63
|-14
|245
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-73-72-71
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|71-76-78-76
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|72-66-72-67
|-7
|27
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|67-67-65-70
|-15
|59
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.