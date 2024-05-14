PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Erik van Rooyen betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Erik van Rooyen betting profile: PGA Championship

    Erik van Rooyen enters play May 16-19 in the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club following a fourth-place finish in the Myrtle Beach Classic his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for van Rooyen at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • van Rooyen's average finish has been 30th, and his average score 1-over, over his last four appearances at the PGA Championship.
    • In 2022, van Rooyen missed the cut (with a score of 11-over) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship.
    • With numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th), Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (first).

    van Rooyen's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/19/2022MC75-76+11
    5/20/2021MC72-81+9
    8/6/20205171-70-74-66+1
    5/16/2019870-68-70-73+1

    van Rooyen's recent performances

    • van Rooyen has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, van Rooyen has finished in the top 10 once.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Erik van Rooyen has averaged 300.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, van Rooyen is averaging 1.561 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, van Rooyen has an average of 2.303 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on van Rooyen .

    van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings

    • van Rooyen owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.249 (53rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.5 yards ranks 69th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, van Rooyen ranks 43rd on TOUR, posting an average of 0.371, while he ranks 31st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.56%.
    • On the greens, van Rooyen's 0.501 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 19th this season, while he averages 28.56 putts per round (61st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance69300.5300.8
    Greens in Regulation %3168.56%64.24%
    Putts Per Round6128.5628.6
    Par Breakers4727.51%21.88%
    Bogey Avoidance3613.41%14.24%

    van Rooyen's best finishes

    • van Rooyen has participated in 13 tournaments this season, and he has secured two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 13 tournaments, he had a 76.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
    • van Rooyen, who has 689 points, currently ranks 44th in the FedExCup standings.

    van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, van Rooyen posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking seventh in the field at 3.532. In that tournament, he finished eighth.
    • van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.456.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best performance this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 3.010 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, van Rooyen posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.706, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • van Rooyen posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.

    van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee530.249-0.106
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green430.3711.413
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green134-0.166-0.566
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.5011.561
    Average Strokes Gained: Total130.9552.303

    van Rooyen's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-72+8--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC76-77+9--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-73+5--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6872-63-73-73+13
    July 27-303M OpenMC68-71-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-67E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-67-73-70-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1667-68-69-72-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2370-67-68-65-14--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship168-64-66-63-27--
    January 4-7The Sentry2272-65-69-65-2185
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5269-67-68-69-77
    January 18-21The American Express2566-67-69-67-1930
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2069-70-68-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta863-69-70-70-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches266-71-70-63-14245
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-73-72-71E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-76+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5571-76-78-76+1310
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3372-66-72-67-727
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic467-67-65-70-1559

    All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.