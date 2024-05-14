Erik van Rooyen betting profile: PGA Championship

This season, van Rooyen posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking seventh in the field at 3.532. In that tournament, he finished eighth.

van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.456.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best performance this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 3.010 mark ranked fifth in the field.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, van Rooyen posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.706, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.