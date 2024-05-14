PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Eric Cole enters play May 16-19 in the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club following a 68th-place finish in the Wells Fargo Championship, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Cole at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • Cole has entered the PGA Championship once of late, in 2023. He finished 15th, posting a score of 1-over.
    • Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • In addition, Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (first).

    Cole's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/20231567-74-70-70+1

    Cole's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Cole has an average finish of 47th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Cole has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 5-over across his last five events.
    • Eric Cole has averaged 306.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Cole is averaging -0.638 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cole has an average of -3.266 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Cole .

    Cole's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cole has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.372 this season (163rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.1 yards) ranks 101st, while his 63.8% driving accuracy average ranks 76th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole ranks 83rd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.069, while he ranks 177th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 60.87%.
    • On the greens, Cole's 0.270 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 49th on TOUR this season, and his 28.02 putts-per-round average ranks 13th. He has broken par 25.53% of the time (95th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance101297.1306.3
    Greens in Regulation %17760.87%52.16%
    Putts Per Round1328.0227.7
    Par Breakers9525.53%16.98%
    Bogey Avoidance11215.48%18.21%

    Cole's best finishes

    • Cole has participated in 16 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those 16 tournaments, he had a 68.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
    • Currently, Cole ranks 48th in the FedExCup standings with 635 points.

    Cole's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Cole put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 13th in the field at 3.194. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
    • Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.266.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he put up a 2.087 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.188), which ranked seventh in the field.
    • Cole posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.

    Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee163-0.372-2.685
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.069-0.425
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green107-0.0370.481
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting490.270-0.638
    Average Strokes Gained: Total115-0.070-3.266

    Cole's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship1567-74-70-70+159
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-74+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2475-70-70-74+138
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open669-73-69-63-1495
    June 15-18U.S. Open3969-70-71-74+418
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2464-65-73-65-1334
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4269-67-68-71-911
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6067-69-64-79-15
    July 27-303M Open3070-66-68-70-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-65-66-70-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3166-70-68-70-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship2572-68-68-69-3133
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship468-66-68-70-16--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3571-68-71-69-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open371-66-67-62-18--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP265-71-66-70-8--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic366-66-61-67-22--
    January 4-7The Sentry1470-66-69-65-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1366-72-64-66-1255
    January 18-21The American Express2166-64-66-72-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-74+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1468-71-67-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4970-69-70-70-58
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1073-69-65-69-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC78-71+7--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2170-73-70-74-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3373-67-71-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5273-72-81-73+1112
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3370-68-67-72-727
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6873-72-80-77+186

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

