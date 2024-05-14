Eric Cole betting profile: PGA Championship
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Eric Cole enters play May 16-19 in the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club following a 68th-place finish in the Wells Fargo Championship, which was his last tournament.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Cole has entered the PGA Championship once of late, in 2023. He finished 15th, posting a score of 1-over.
- Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
- In addition, Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (first).
Cole's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|15
|67-74-70-70
|+1
Cole's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Cole has an average finish of 47th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Cole has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 5-over across his last five events.
- Eric Cole has averaged 306.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cole is averaging -0.638 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cole has an average of -3.266 in his past five tournaments.
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.372 this season (163rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.1 yards) ranks 101st, while his 63.8% driving accuracy average ranks 76th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole ranks 83rd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.069, while he ranks 177th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 60.87%.
- On the greens, Cole's 0.270 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 49th on TOUR this season, and his 28.02 putts-per-round average ranks 13th. He has broken par 25.53% of the time (95th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|101
|297.1
|306.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|177
|60.87%
|52.16%
|Putts Per Round
|13
|28.02
|27.7
|Par Breakers
|95
|25.53%
|16.98%
|Bogey Avoidance
|112
|15.48%
|18.21%
Cole's best finishes
- Cole has participated in 16 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those 16 tournaments, he had a 68.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
- Currently, Cole ranks 48th in the FedExCup standings with 635 points.
Cole's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Cole put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 13th in the field at 3.194. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
- Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.266.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he put up a 2.087 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.188), which ranked seventh in the field.
- Cole posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|163
|-0.372
|-2.685
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.069
|-0.425
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|107
|-0.037
|0.481
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.270
|-0.638
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.070
|-3.266
Cole's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|15
|67-74-70-70
|+1
|59
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|75-70-70-74
|+1
|38
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|6
|69-73-69-63
|-14
|95
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|39
|69-70-71-74
|+4
|18
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|64-65-73-65
|-13
|34
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|69-67-68-71
|-9
|11
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|60
|67-69-64-79
|-1
|5
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|70-66-68-70
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-65-66-70
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|66-70-68-70
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|72-68-68-69
|-3
|133
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|4
|68-66-68-70
|-16
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|71-68-71-69
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|71-66-67-62
|-18
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|65-71-66-70
|-8
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|3
|66-66-61-67
|-22
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|70-66-69-65
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|66-72-64-66
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|66-64-66-72
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|68-71-67
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|70-69-70-70
|-5
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|73-69-65-69
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|70-73-70-74
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|73-67-71-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|52
|73-72-81-73
|+11
|12
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|70-68-67-72
|-7
|27
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|68
|73-72-80-77
|+18
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the PGA Championship.
