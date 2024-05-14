Eric Cole betting profile: PGA Championship

This season, Cole put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 13th in the field at 3.194. In that tournament, he finished 13th.

Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.266.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he put up a 2.087 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.188), which ranked seventh in the field.