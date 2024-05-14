Emiliano Grillo betting profile: PGA Championship

This season Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he delivered a 2.493 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 43rd in that event.

Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.960. He finished 22nd in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 36th in the field with a mark of 0.683 (he finished 54th in that tournament).

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.869, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that event.