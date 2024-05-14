Emiliano Grillo betting profile: PGA Championship
Emiliano Grillo hits the links May 16-19 in the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club following a 64th-place finish in the Wells Fargo Championship his last time in competition.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Grillo's average finish has been 40th, and his average score 1-over, over his last six appearances at the PGA Championship.
- Grillo last played at the PGA Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 9-over.
- Brooks Koepka finished with 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Koepka also posted numbers of 319 in average driving distance (fourth in field), 61.11% in terms of greens in regulation (29th), and 26 putts per round (first).
Grillo's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|MC
|78-71
|+9
|5/20/2021
|38
|77-72-72-70
|+3
|8/6/2020
|66
|70-70-70-73
|+3
|5/16/2019
|23
|76-67-70-71
|+4
|8/9/2018
|31
|69-67-69-70
|-5
Grillo's recent performances
- Grillo has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Grillo has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 2-over in his last five appearances.
- Emiliano Grillo has averaged 288.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Grillo has an average of -0.899 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Grillo is averaging -3.013 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.108 this season (80th on TOUR). His average driving distance (288.9 yards) ranks 162nd, while his 67.4% driving accuracy average ranks 37th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Grillo ranks 76th on TOUR with a mark of 0.102.
- On the greens, Grillo's 0.304 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 43rd on TOUR this season, and his 28.71 putts-per-round average ranks 83rd. He has broken par 22.59% of the time (155th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|162
|288.9
|288.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|94
|65.80%
|59.88%
|Putts Per Round
|83
|28.71
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|155
|22.59%
|17.90%
|Bogey Avoidance
|58
|13.95%
|18.21%
Grillo's best finishes
- Grillo has played 12 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut 11 times.
- As of now, Grillo has accumulated 550 points, which ranks him 55th in the FedExCup standings.
Grillo's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he delivered a 2.493 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 43rd in that event.
- Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.960. He finished 22nd in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 36th in the field with a mark of 0.683 (he finished 54th in that tournament).
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.869, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
- Grillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked seventh in the field (he finished seventh in that event).
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|80
|0.108
|0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.102
|0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|177
|-0.530
|-2.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.304
|-0.899
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|-0.015
|-3.013
Grillo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|1
|67-65-72-68
|-21
|500
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|48
|71-73-73-76
|+5
|10
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|15
|67-65-69-64
|-15
|52
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|6
|66-74-70-68
|-6
|105
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|10
|65-68-71-66
|-14
|70
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|65-67-69-71
|-8
|168
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|31
|73-69-71-67
|E
|100
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|29
|73-72-70-71
|+6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|10
|65-71-68-71
|-5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|43
|66-68-72-71
|-15
|18
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|71-66-63-66
|-14
|85
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|67-69-73-72
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|66-69-71
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|71-68-73-63
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|70-71-74-69
|E
|16
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|69-67-67-73
|-8
|21
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|69-70-74-71
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|69-71-69-77
|-2
|9
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-83
|+15
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|70-71-69-75
|+1
|7
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|76-74-74-72
|+12
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the PGA Championship.
