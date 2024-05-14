PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Emiliano Grillo betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Emiliano Grillo betting profile: PGA Championship

    Emiliano Grillo hits the links May 16-19 in the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club following a 64th-place finish in the Wells Fargo Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Grillo at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • Grillo's average finish has been 40th, and his average score 1-over, over his last six appearances at the PGA Championship.
    • Grillo last played at the PGA Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 9-over.
    • Brooks Koepka finished with 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Koepka also posted numbers of 319 in average driving distance (fourth in field), 61.11% in terms of greens in regulation (29th), and 26 putts per round (first).

    Grillo's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/2023MC78-71+9
    5/20/20213877-72-72-70+3
    8/6/20206670-70-70-73+3
    5/16/20192376-67-70-71+4
    8/9/20183169-67-69-70-5

    Grillo's recent performances

    • Grillo has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Grillo has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 2-over in his last five appearances.
    • Emiliano Grillo has averaged 288.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Grillo has an average of -0.899 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Grillo is averaging -3.013 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Grillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Grillo has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.108 this season (80th on TOUR). His average driving distance (288.9 yards) ranks 162nd, while his 67.4% driving accuracy average ranks 37th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Grillo ranks 76th on TOUR with a mark of 0.102.
    • On the greens, Grillo's 0.304 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 43rd on TOUR this season, and his 28.71 putts-per-round average ranks 83rd. He has broken par 22.59% of the time (155th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance162288.9288.3
    Greens in Regulation %9465.80%59.88%
    Putts Per Round8328.7129.1
    Par Breakers15522.59%17.90%
    Bogey Avoidance5813.95%18.21%

    Grillo's best finishes

    • Grillo has played 12 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut 11 times.
    • As of now, Grillo has accumulated 550 points, which ranks him 55th in the FedExCup standings.

    Grillo's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he delivered a 2.493 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 43rd in that event.
    • Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.960. He finished 22nd in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 36th in the field with a mark of 0.683 (he finished 54th in that tournament).
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.869, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
    • Grillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked seventh in the field (he finished seventh in that event).

    Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee800.1080.030
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.1020.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green177-0.530-2.198
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting430.304-0.899
    Average Strokes Gained: Total107-0.015-3.013

    Grillo's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC78-71+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge167-65-72-68-21500
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4871-73-73-76+510
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-71+5--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1567-65-69-64-1552
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    July 20-22The Open Championship666-74-70-68-6105
    July 27-303M Open1065-68-71-66-1470
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2065-67-69-71-8168
    August 17-20BMW Championship3173-69-71-67E100
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2973-72-70-71+6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1065-71-68-71-5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry4366-68-72-71-1518
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii771-66-63-66-1485
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2067-69-73-72-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1466-69-71-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2271-68-73-63-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4470-71-74-69E16
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3369-67-67-73-821
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard869-70-74-71-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5469-71-69-77-29
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC76-83+15--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6470-71-69-75+17
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6476-74-74-72+127

    All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

