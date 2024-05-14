Dustin Johnson betting profile: PGA Championship

Johnson has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.

He's made the cut in three of his last five events.

Johnson has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 5-over in his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Dustin Johnson has averaged 307.3 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Johnson is averaging 0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting.