Dustin Johnson betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Dustin Johnson looks to improve upon his 55th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club May 16-19.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Johnson's average finish has been 20th, and his average score 3-under, over his last seven appearances at the PGA Championship.
- In 2023, Johnson finished 55th (with a score of 9-over) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Brooks Koepka posted numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Koepka also posted numbers of 319 in average driving distance (fourth in field), 61.11% in terms of greens in regulation (29th), and 26 putts per round (first).
Johnson's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|55
|67-74-74-74
|+9
|5/19/2022
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|5/20/2021
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|8/6/2020
|2
|69-67-65-68
|-11
|5/16/2019
|2
|69-67-69-69
|-6
|8/9/2018
|27
|67-66-72-69
|-6
Johnson's recent performances
- Johnson has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Johnson has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-over in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Dustin Johnson has averaged 307.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Johnson is averaging 0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Johnson is averaging 5.409 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Johnson's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|310.4
|307.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|61.11%
|58.68%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.00
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|17.46%
|15.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|19.84%
|20.83%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Johnson's best finishes
- Johnson last season participated in four tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those four events, he made the cut three times (75%).
- Last season Johnson put up his best performance at the U.S. Open at The Los Angeles Country Club. He shot 3-under and finished 10th (seven shots back of the winner).
Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.979
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.801
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|2.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|5.409
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Johnson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|55
|67-74-74-74
|+9
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|10
|64-70-71-72
|-3
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-81
|+13
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-79
|+13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.