Doug Ghim betting profile: PGA Championship

In his last five events, Ghim has an average finish of 55th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Ghim has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five events.

Off the tee, Doug Ghim has averaged 283.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

Ghim is averaging -1.518 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.