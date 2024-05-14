Doug Ghim betting profile: PGA Championship
Doug Ghim enters play in Louisville, KY, trying for better results May 16-19 in the 2024 PGA Championship after failing to make the cut in his last competition, THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Ghim is playing at the PGA Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Brooks Koepka finished with 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Koepka posted an average driving distance of 319 (fourth in field), hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and took 26 putts per round (first).
Ghim's recent performances
- In his last five events, Ghim has an average finish of 55th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Ghim has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Doug Ghim has averaged 283.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim is averaging -1.518 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ghim has an average of -1.050 in his past five tournaments.
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.330 ranks 41st on TOUR this season, and his 68% driving accuracy average ranks 30th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ghim ranks 23rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.491.
- On the greens, Ghim has delivered a 0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 83rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 128th with a putts-per-round average of 29.08, and he ranks 49th by breaking par 27.47% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|164
|288.3
|283.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|29
|68.67%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|128
|29.08
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|49
|27.47%
|18.25%
|Bogey Avoidance
|69
|14.20%
|16.67%
Ghim's best finishes
- Ghim has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-10.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut eight times (61.5%).
- Currently, Ghim ranks 75th in the FedExCup standings with 367 points.
Ghim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 2.578 mark ranked 17th in the field.
- Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he posted a 5.989 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim put up his best effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 2.315.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.747 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
- Ghim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024. That ranked eighth in the field.
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|41
|0.330
|0.765
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|23
|0.491
|0.605
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|86
|0.033
|-0.902
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|83
|0.093
|-1.518
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|0.948
|-1.050
Ghim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|12
|71-68-69-69
|-11
|58
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|15
|69-64-67-65
|-15
|52
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|66-71-69-70
|-12
|20
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|26
|70-65-67-70
|-12
|31
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|27
|74-63-67-69
|-11
|31
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|67-70-72-68
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|17
|69-72-69-68
|-10
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|68-65-70-67
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-69
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|69-70-75-66
|-8
|53
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|65-68-71-68
|-12
|61
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|67-71-67-67
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-72-67-66
|-11
|49
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|71-70-66-71
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|71-71-71-75
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|71-68-73-69
|-7
|7
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the PGA Championship.
