2H AGO

Doug Ghim betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Doug Ghim of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Doug Ghim enters play in Louisville, KY, trying for better results May 16-19 in the 2024 PGA Championship after failing to make the cut in his last competition, THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Latest odds for Ghim at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • Ghim is playing at the PGA Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • Brooks Koepka finished with 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Koepka posted an average driving distance of 319 (fourth in field), hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and took 26 putts per round (first).

    Ghim's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Ghim has an average finish of 55th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Ghim has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Doug Ghim has averaged 283.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Ghim is averaging -1.518 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ghim has an average of -1.050 in his past five tournaments.
    Ghim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ghim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.330 ranks 41st on TOUR this season, and his 68% driving accuracy average ranks 30th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ghim ranks 23rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.491.
    • On the greens, Ghim has delivered a 0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 83rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 128th with a putts-per-round average of 29.08, and he ranks 49th by breaking par 27.47% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance164288.3283.8
    Greens in Regulation %2968.67%63.89%
    Putts Per Round12829.0829.0
    Par Breakers4927.47%18.25%
    Bogey Avoidance6914.20%16.67%

    Ghim's best finishes

    • Ghim has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut eight times (61.5%).
    • Currently, Ghim ranks 75th in the FedExCup standings with 367 points.

    Ghim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 2.578 mark ranked 17th in the field.
    • Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he posted a 5.989 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim put up his best effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 2.315.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.747 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
    • Ghim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024. That ranked eighth in the field.

    Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee410.3300.765
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green230.4910.605
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green860.033-0.902
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting830.093-1.518
    Average Strokes Gained: Total140.948-1.050

    Ghim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open1271-68-69-69-1158
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1569-64-67-65-1552
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3366-71-69-70-1220
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2670-65-67-70-1231
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-72+4--
    July 27-303M Open2774-63-67-69-1131
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5167-70-72-68-37
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1769-72-69-68-10--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-67-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1568-65-70-67-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-68-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-69-69-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1369-70-75-66-853
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1265-68-71-68-1261
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta867-71-67-67-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-72-67-66-1149
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1671-70-66-71-10115
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6771-71-71-75+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-72+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4371-68-73-69-77
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

