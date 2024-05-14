Denny McCarthy betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
When he hits the links May 16-19, Denny McCarthy will aim to improve upon his last performance at the PGA Championship. In 2023, he shot 5-over and finished 29th at Oak Hill Country Club.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Over his last four trips to the PGA Championship, McCarthy has an average score of 5-over, with an average finish of 49th.
- McCarthy last participated in the PGA Championship in 2023, finishing 29th with a score of 5-over.
- Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Koepka averaged 319 yards off the tee (fourth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 61.11% (29th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
McCarthy's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|29
|75-70-72-68
|+5
|5/19/2022
|48
|73-68-74-71
|+6
|5/20/2021
|59
|73-76-72-74
|+7
|8/6/2020
|58
|70-69-70-73
|+2
McCarthy's recent performances
- McCarthy has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Over his last five tournaments, McCarthy has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Denny McCarthy has averaged 289.6 yards in his past five starts.
- McCarthy has an average of 4.899 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McCarthy has an average of 8.403 in his past five tournaments.
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.322 this season, which ranks 154th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (287.3 yards) ranks 167th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCarthy sports a 0.040 average that ranks 91st on TOUR. He ranks 169th with a 61.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarthy's 0.768 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him third on TOUR this season, and his 27.31 putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par 23.21% of the time (144th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|167
|287.3
|289.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|169
|61.85%
|57.50%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.31
|26.1
|Par Breakers
|144
|23.21%
|22.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|5
|10.86%
|10.83%
McCarthy's best finishes
- McCarthy has played 12 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut 11 times (91.7%).
- McCarthy, who has 830 points, currently ranks 32nd in the FedExCup standings.
McCarthy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 0.832.
- McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.606.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy put up his best mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.960.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.150, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.
- McCarthy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|154
|-0.322
|-0.749
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|0.040
|0.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|12
|0.409
|3.681
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3
|0.768
|4.899
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|17
|0.896
|8.403
McCarthy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|75-70-72-68
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|2
|71-72-68-70
|-27
|315
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|71-67-73-70
|+1
|44
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|7
|60-65-70-67
|-18
|88
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|68-64-66-70
|-16
|81
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-78
|+12
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|67-73-70-74
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|69-69-65-70
|-7
|262
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|65-67-66-65
|-19
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|43
|70-69-71-67
|-15
|18
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|68-70-66-66
|-10
|33
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|68-70-70
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|72-68-66-69
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|69-74-68-72
|-1
|20
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-74-72-74
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-71-71-69
|-6
|22
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|2
|68-70-67-63
|-39
|300
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|74-74-79-70
|+9
|15
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|69-70-66-71
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|6
|70-71-69-69
|-5
|263
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.