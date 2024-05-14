Denny McCarthy betting profile: PGA Championship

McCarthy has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

Over his last five tournaments, McCarthy has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Denny McCarthy has averaged 289.6 yards in his past five starts.

McCarthy has an average of 4.899 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.