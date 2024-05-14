PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Denny McCarthy betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    When he hits the links May 16-19, Denny McCarthy will aim to improve upon his last performance at the PGA Championship. In 2023, he shot 5-over and finished 29th at Oak Hill Country Club.

    Latest odds for McCarthy at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • Over his last four trips to the PGA Championship, McCarthy has an average score of 5-over, with an average finish of 49th.
    • McCarthy last participated in the PGA Championship in 2023, finishing 29th with a score of 5-over.
    • Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • Koepka averaged 319 yards off the tee (fourth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 61.11% (29th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    McCarthy's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/20232975-70-72-68+5
    5/19/20224873-68-74-71+6
    5/20/20215973-76-72-74+7
    8/6/20205870-69-70-73+2

    McCarthy's recent performances

    • McCarthy has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • Over his last five tournaments, McCarthy has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Denny McCarthy has averaged 289.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • McCarthy has an average of 4.899 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McCarthy has an average of 8.403 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on McCarthy .

    McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarthy has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.322 this season, which ranks 154th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (287.3 yards) ranks 167th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCarthy sports a 0.040 average that ranks 91st on TOUR. He ranks 169th with a 61.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McCarthy's 0.768 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him third on TOUR this season, and his 27.31 putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par 23.21% of the time (144th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance167287.3289.6
    Greens in Regulation %16961.85%57.50%
    Putts Per Round127.3126.1
    Par Breakers14423.21%22.78%
    Bogey Avoidance510.86%10.83%

    McCarthy's best finishes

    • McCarthy has played 12 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut 11 times (91.7%).
    • McCarthy, who has 830 points, currently ranks 32nd in the FedExCup standings.

    McCarthy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 0.832.
    • McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.606.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy put up his best mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.960.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.150, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.
    • McCarthy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee154-0.322-0.749
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green910.0400.569
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green120.4093.681
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting30.7684.899
    Average Strokes Gained: Total170.8968.403

    McCarthy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship2975-70-72-68+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-71+2--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday271-72-68-70-27315
    June 15-18U.S. Open2071-67-73-70+144
    June 22-25Travelers Championship760-65-70-67-1888
    July 6-9John Deere Classic668-64-66-70-1681
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC76-78+12--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6667-73-70-74+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship1069-69-65-70-7262
    November 16-19The RSM Classic565-67-66-65-19--
    January 4-7The Sentry4370-69-71-67-1518
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2468-70-66-66-1033
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2668-70-70-860
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2272-68-66-69-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3969-74-68-72-120
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-74-72-74+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-71-71-69-622
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open268-70-67-63-39300
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4574-74-79-70+915
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2869-70-66-71-850
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship670-71-69-69-5263

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

