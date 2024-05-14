PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Corey Conners betting profile: PGA Championship

    Corey Conners looks to improve upon his 12th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club May 16-19.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • Over his last five trips to the PGA Championship, Conners has an average score of 4-over, with an average finish of 31st.
    • Conners finished 12th (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship (in 2023).
    • When Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th).
    • Koepka also posted numbers of 319 in average driving distance (fourth in field), 61.11% in terms of greens in regulation (29th), and 26 putts per round (first).

    Conners' recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/20231267-68-70-75E
    5/19/2022MC76-73+9
    5/20/20211767-75-73-73E
    8/6/2020MC69-76+5
    5/16/20196472-72-76-71+11

    Conners' recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Conners has finished in the top 20 twice.
    • Conners has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Corey Conners has averaged 305.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Conners is averaging -0.940 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Conners is averaging 3.903 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Conners' advanced stats and rankings

    • Conners has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.439 this season (25th on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.8 yards) ranks 86th, while his 69% driving accuracy average ranks 24th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Conners ranks third on TOUR with a mark of 0.889.
    • On the greens, Conners' -0.487 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 166th this season, and his 29.70 putts-per-round average ranks 175th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance86298.8305.1
    Greens in Regulation %471.75%66.67%
    Putts Per Round17529.7029.0
    Par Breakers8425.89%23.06%
    Bogey Avoidance5813.95%15.83%

    Conners' best finishes

    • Conners is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 13 tournaments).
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut 13 times.
    • As of now, Conners has collected 636 points, which ranks him 47th in the FedExCup standings.

    Conners' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Conners put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 11th in the field at 3.714.
    • Conners' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.014. He finished 13th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners' best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 0.803 mark, which ranked him 34th in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Conners posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.380), which ranked 25th in the field.
    • Conners recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked 13th in the field.

    Conners' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee250.4391.548
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green30.8894.358
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green143-0.223-1.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting166-0.487-0.940
    Average Strokes Gained: Total370.6173.903

    Conners' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship1267-68-70-75E68
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-75+8--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2067-69-70-74-841
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC70-74+4--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship967-65-65-66-1773
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1972-65-71-66-642
    July 20-22The Open Championship5273-71-68-76+48
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship667-72-65-65-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship1067-70-67-69-7262
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2670-71-66-74+1--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4472-65-66-68-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry3369-70-68-67-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-68-66-70-65
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3170-70-69-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2868-69-73-66-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2470-65-70-74-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4169-71-71-66-713
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1870-71-71-74-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1368-68-73-68-11135
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2570-71-75-68-430
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3870-76-76-73+720
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4469-71-66-74-416
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1370-68-74-70-2135

    All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

