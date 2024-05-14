2H AGO
Corey Conners betting profile: PGA Championship
Corey Conners looks to improve upon his 12th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club May 16-19.
Latest odds for Conners at the PGA Championship.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Over his last five trips to the PGA Championship, Conners has an average score of 4-over, with an average finish of 31st.
- Conners finished 12th (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship (in 2023).
- When Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th).
- Koepka also posted numbers of 319 in average driving distance (fourth in field), 61.11% in terms of greens in regulation (29th), and 26 putts per round (first).
Conners' recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|12
|67-68-70-75
|E
|5/19/2022
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|5/20/2021
|17
|67-75-73-73
|E
|8/6/2020
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|5/16/2019
|64
|72-72-76-71
|+11
Conners' recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Conners has finished in the top 20 twice.
- Conners has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Corey Conners has averaged 305.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Conners is averaging -0.940 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Conners is averaging 3.903 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Conners' advanced stats and rankings
- Conners has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.439 this season (25th on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.8 yards) ranks 86th, while his 69% driving accuracy average ranks 24th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Conners ranks third on TOUR with a mark of 0.889.
- On the greens, Conners' -0.487 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 166th this season, and his 29.70 putts-per-round average ranks 175th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|86
|298.8
|305.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|4
|71.75%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|175
|29.70
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|84
|25.89%
|23.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|58
|13.95%
|15.83%
Conners' best finishes
- Conners is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 13 tournaments).
- In those 13 events, he made the cut 13 times.
- As of now, Conners has collected 636 points, which ranks him 47th in the FedExCup standings.
Conners' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Conners put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 11th in the field at 3.714.
- Conners' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.014. He finished 13th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners' best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 0.803 mark, which ranked him 34th in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Conners posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.380), which ranked 25th in the field.
- Conners recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked 13th in the field.
Conners' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.439
|1.548
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|0.889
|4.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|143
|-0.223
|-1.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|166
|-0.487
|-0.940
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.617
|3.903
Conners' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|12
|67-68-70-75
|E
|68
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|20
|67-69-70-74
|-8
|41
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|9
|67-65-65-66
|-17
|73
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|72-65-71-66
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|52
|73-71-68-76
|+4
|8
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|67-72-65-65
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|67-70-67-69
|-7
|262
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|26
|70-71-66-74
|+1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|72-65-66-68
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|69-70-68-67
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-68-66-70
|-6
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|70-70-69
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|68-69-73-66
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|70-65-70-74
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|69-71-71-66
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|70-71-71-74
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-68-73-68
|-11
|135
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|70-71-75-68
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|70-76-76-73
|+7
|20
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|69-71-66-74
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|13
|70-68-74-70
|-2
|135
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.