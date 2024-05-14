Corey Conners betting profile: PGA Championship

This season, Conners put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 11th in the field at 3.714.

Conners' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.014. He finished 13th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners' best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 0.803 mark, which ranked him 34th in the field. He finished 25th in that event.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Conners posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.380), which ranked 25th in the field.