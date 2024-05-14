PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Collin Morikawa betting profile: PGA Championship

    Collin Morikawa hits the links May 16-19 in the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club after a 16th-place finish in the Wells Fargo Championship, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Morikawa at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • Morikawa has entered the PGA Championship four times of late, with one win. His average score has been 1-under, and his average finish has been 23rd.
    • In 2023, Morikawa finished 26th (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship.
    • Brooks Koepka finished with 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Koepka posted an average driving distance of 319 (fourth in field), hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and took 26 putts per round (first).

    Morikawa's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/20232671-70-74-69+4
    5/19/20225572-72-74-70+8
    5/20/2021870-75-74-68-1
    8/6/2020169-69-65-64-13

    Morikawa's recent performances

    • Morikawa has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • Over his last five appearances, Morikawa has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Collin Morikawa has averaged 295.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Morikawa is averaging -0.155 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Morikawa is averaging 1.903 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Morikawa has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.369 this season, which ranks 29th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.2 yards) ranks 147th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Morikawa sports a -0.040 mark (103rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Morikawa's -0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 128th this season, and his 28.09 putts-per-round average ranks 15th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance147291.2295.4
    Greens in Regulation %13164.13%61.11%
    Putts Per Round1528.0927.7
    Par Breakers5027.46%21.39%
    Bogey Avoidance3313.33%14.44%

    Morikawa's best finishes

    • Morikawa has participated in 11 tournaments this season, and he has collected two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 11 tournaments, he had a 81.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
    • Currently, Morikawa has 1124 points, ranking him 11th in the FedExCup standings.

    Morikawa's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 3.113. He finished 45th in that event.
    • Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Sentry, where his 5.244 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.672.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Morikawa posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.345). That ranked 13th in the field.
    • Morikawa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.459) at The Sentry (January 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

    Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.3692.491
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green103-0.040-2.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green430.2291.661
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.164-0.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Total590.3941.903

    Morikawa's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship2671-70-74-69+437
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2973-67-70-70E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayW/D71-73-68-4--
    June 15-18U.S. Open1471-69-69-69-261
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC74-63-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic266-67-67-64-40245
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1365-70-67-68-10229
    August 17-20BMW Championship2567-70-72-68-3133
    August 24-27TOUR Championship661-64-73-72-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP164-73-66-63-14--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge769-69-70-68-12--
    January 4-7The Sentry565-67-70-65-25250
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC67-75-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1467-70-69-10118
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1970-71-70-67-695
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC70-80+6--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4571-69-70-74-414
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7570-74-75-74+52
    April 11-14Masters Tournament371-70-69-74-4325
    April 18-21RBC Heritage965-66-68-72-13200
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1667-70-72-74-1110

    All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

