Collin Morikawa betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Collin Morikawa hits the links May 16-19 in the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club after a 16th-place finish in the Wells Fargo Championship, which was his last tournament.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Morikawa has entered the PGA Championship four times of late, with one win. His average score has been 1-under, and his average finish has been 23rd.
- In 2023, Morikawa finished 26th (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship.
- Brooks Koepka finished with 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Koepka posted an average driving distance of 319 (fourth in field), hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and took 26 putts per round (first).
Morikawa's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|26
|71-70-74-69
|+4
|5/19/2022
|55
|72-72-74-70
|+8
|5/20/2021
|8
|70-75-74-68
|-1
|8/6/2020
|1
|69-69-65-64
|-13
Morikawa's recent performances
- Morikawa has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Over his last five appearances, Morikawa has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Collin Morikawa has averaged 295.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Morikawa is averaging -0.155 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Morikawa is averaging 1.903 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings
- Morikawa has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.369 this season, which ranks 29th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.2 yards) ranks 147th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Morikawa sports a -0.040 mark (103rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Morikawa's -0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 128th this season, and his 28.09 putts-per-round average ranks 15th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|147
|291.2
|295.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|131
|64.13%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|15
|28.09
|27.7
|Par Breakers
|50
|27.46%
|21.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|33
|13.33%
|14.44%
Morikawa's best finishes
- Morikawa has participated in 11 tournaments this season, and he has collected two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 11 tournaments, he had a 81.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
- Currently, Morikawa has 1124 points, ranking him 11th in the FedExCup standings.
Morikawa's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 3.113. He finished 45th in that event.
- Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Sentry, where his 5.244 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.672.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Morikawa posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.345). That ranked 13th in the field.
- Morikawa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.459) at The Sentry (January 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.369
|2.491
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|-0.040
|-2.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|43
|0.229
|1.661
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.164
|-0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.394
|1.903
Morikawa's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|26
|71-70-74-69
|+4
|37
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|73-67-70-70
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|W/D
|71-73-68
|-4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|14
|71-69-69-69
|-2
|61
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|74-63
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|66-67-67-64
|-40
|245
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|13
|65-70-67-68
|-10
|229
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|67-70-72-68
|-3
|133
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|6
|61-64-73-72
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|1
|64-73-66-63
|-14
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|7
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|65-67-70-65
|-25
|250
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-75
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|67-70-69
|-10
|118
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|70-71-70-67
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|70-80
|+6
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-69-70-74
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|75
|70-74-75-74
|+5
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|3
|71-70-69-74
|-4
|325
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|9
|65-66-68-72
|-13
|200
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|67-70-72-74
|-1
|110
All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.