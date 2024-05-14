Collin Morikawa betting profile: PGA Championship

This season, Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 3.113. He finished 45th in that event.

Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Sentry, where his 5.244 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.672.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Morikawa posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.345). That ranked 13th in the field.