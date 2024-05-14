Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
In his most recent competition at the Wells Fargo Championship, Christiaan Bezuidenhout finished the weekend at 1-under, good for a 16th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 PGA Championship May 16-19 trying for a higher finish.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Bezuidenhout's average finish has been 30th, and his average score 2-over, over his last four appearances at the PGA Championship.
- Bezuidenhout missed the cut (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent go-round at the PGA Championship in 2023.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Brooks Koepka posted numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Koepka averaged 319 yards off the tee (fourth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 61.11% (29th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Bezuidenhout's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|5/19/2022
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|5/20/2021
|30
|71-70-72-77
|+2
|8/6/2020
|MC
|72-70
|+2
Bezuidenhout's recent performances
- Bezuidenhout has posted one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Bezuidenhout has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score five times.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 6-under.
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 292.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bezuidenhout is averaging 3.175 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Bezuidenhout is averaging 5.432 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings
- Bezuidenhout has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.145 this season (123rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (286.8 yards) ranks 170th, while his 58.3% driving accuracy average ranks 125th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bezuidenhout owns a 0.414 average that ranks 33rd on TOUR. He ranks 168th with a 61.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout's 0.632 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him seventh on TOUR this season, and his 27.46 putts-per-round average ranks second. He has broken par 26.21% of the time (77th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|170
|286.8
|292.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|168
|61.97%
|60.83%
|Putts Per Round
|2
|27.46
|27.1
|Par Breakers
|77
|26.21%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|31
|13.25%
|11.94%
Bezuidenhout's best finishes
- Bezuidenhout has played 12 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut 10 times.
- With 895 points, Bezuidenhout currently sits 28th in the FedExCup standings.
Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.693 (he finished 44th in that tournament).
- Bezuidenhout posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 6.976. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.142. He finished 44th in that event.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Bezuidenhout delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.194). That ranked 17th in the field.
- Bezuidenhout delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|123
|-0.145
|-0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.414
|1.592
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|98
|-0.006
|0.888
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.632
|3.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|0.895
|5.432
Bezuidenhout's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|70-68-70-71
|-1
|37
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|38
|73-70-71-77
|+3
|19
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|71-69-68-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|49
|73-71-71-72
|+3
|10
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|69-68-69-71
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|W/D
|75
|+3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|66-69-68-68
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|71-68-73-66
|-6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|2
|63-67-65-65
|-28
|300
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|69-70-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|67-72-69-68
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-69-70-71
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|74-73-71-73
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|69-70-68-70
|-11
|135
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|9
|69-69-72-67
|-7
|78
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|73-71-69-71
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|68-70-73-65
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|70-69-72-72
|-1
|110
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.