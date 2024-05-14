Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: PGA Championship

This season, Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.693 (he finished 44th in that tournament).

Bezuidenhout posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 6.976. In that tournament, he finished 13th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.142. He finished 44th in that event.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Bezuidenhout delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.194). That ranked 17th in the field.