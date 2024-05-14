PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his most recent competition at the Wells Fargo Championship, Christiaan Bezuidenhout finished the weekend at 1-under, good for a 16th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 PGA Championship May 16-19 trying for a higher finish.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • Bezuidenhout's average finish has been 30th, and his average score 2-over, over his last four appearances at the PGA Championship.
    • Bezuidenhout missed the cut (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent go-round at the PGA Championship in 2023.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Brooks Koepka posted numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • Koepka averaged 319 yards off the tee (fourth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 61.11% (29th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Bezuidenhout's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/2023MC73-73+6
    5/19/2022MC73-73+6
    5/20/20213071-70-72-77+2
    8/6/2020MC72-70+2

    Bezuidenhout's recent performances

    • Bezuidenhout has posted one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Bezuidenhout has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score five times.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 6-under.
    • Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 292.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bezuidenhout is averaging 3.175 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Bezuidenhout is averaging 5.432 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bezuidenhout has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.145 this season (123rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (286.8 yards) ranks 170th, while his 58.3% driving accuracy average ranks 125th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bezuidenhout owns a 0.414 average that ranks 33rd on TOUR. He ranks 168th with a 61.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bezuidenhout's 0.632 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him seventh on TOUR this season, and his 27.46 putts-per-round average ranks second. He has broken par 26.21% of the time (77th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance170286.8292.3
    Greens in Regulation %16861.97%60.83%
    Putts Per Round227.4627.1
    Par Breakers7726.21%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance3113.25%11.94%

    Bezuidenhout's best finishes

    • Bezuidenhout has played 12 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut 10 times.
    • With 895 points, Bezuidenhout currently sits 28th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.693 (he finished 44th in that tournament).
    • Bezuidenhout posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 6.976. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.142. He finished 44th in that event.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Bezuidenhout delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.194). That ranked 17th in the field.
    • Bezuidenhout delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.

    Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee123-0.145-0.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green330.4141.592
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green98-0.0060.888
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.6323.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180.8955.432

    Bezuidenhout's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2170-68-70-71-137
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3873-70-71-77+319
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5671-69-68-72-85
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-70-1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship4973-71-71-72+310
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-69-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5169-68-69-71-37
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipW/D75+3--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship666-69-68-68-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5671-68-73-66-6--
    January 18-21The American Express263-67-65-65-28300
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-70-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2069-70-68-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2867-72-69-68-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-69-70-71-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4474-73-71-73+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1369-70-68-70-11135
    March 21-24Valspar Championship969-69-72-67-778
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2573-71-69-71-430
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2868-70-73-65-850
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1670-69-72-72-1110

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

