Chris Kirk betting profile: PGA Championship

This season Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 4.248 mark ranked fourth in the field.

Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.722.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk's best mark this season was at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.533.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Kirk delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.601 (his best mark this season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished in that event.