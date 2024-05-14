PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Chris Kirk betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 21: Chris Kirk looks over a putt on the ninth hole during the final round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 21, 2024 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 21: Chris Kirk looks over a putt on the ninth hole during the final round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 21, 2024 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Chris Kirk hits the links in the 2024 PGA Championship May 16-19 coming off a 43rd-place finish in the Wells Fargo Championship in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Kirk at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • Kirk's average finish has been 22nd, and his average score 1-under, over his last five appearances at the PGA Championship.
    • In 2023, Kirk finished 29th (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Brooks Koepka posted numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Kirk's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/20232970-75-69-71+5
    5/19/2022568-70-71-68-3
    5/20/2021MC76-76+8
    8/9/20183168-70-68-69-5

    Kirk's recent performances

    • Kirk has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • Kirk has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 2-under.
    • Off the tee, Chris Kirk has averaged 297.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kirk is averaging -2.658 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kirk has an average of 1.488 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kirk .

    Kirk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kirk owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.544 (12th) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.3 yards ranks 110th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kirk owns a 0.369 average that ranks 44th on TOUR. He ranks 66th with a 67.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kirk's -0.464 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 163rd this season, while he averages 28.32 putts per round (35th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance110296.3297.6
    Greens in Regulation %6667.12%61.39%
    Putts Per Round3528.3228.2
    Par Breakers2128.83%21.67%
    Bogey Avoidance7214.26%17.22%

    Kirk's best finishes

    • Kirk has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, collecting one win and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 11 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
    • Currently, Kirk has 1215 points, placing him ninth in the FedExCup standings.

    Kirk's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 4.248 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.722.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk's best mark this season was at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.533.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Kirk delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.601 (his best mark this season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished in that event.
    • Kirk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.459) at The Sentry (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.

    Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120.5442.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.3690.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green380.2651.879
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting163-0.464-2.658
    Average Strokes Gained: Total300.7141.488

    Kirk's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship2970-75-69-71+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-73+5--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-74+4--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-73+4--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1467-68-67-69-1755
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2168-66-66-71-1339
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC78-70+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-71+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1671-67-67-66-9200
    August 17-20BMW Championship2966-66-75-71-2115
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2869-67-66-66-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry167-65-66-65-29700
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1866-66-67-70-1144
    January 18-21The American Express4768-64-67-73-169
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2671-69-68-860
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2867-70-73-65-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4469-74-72-76+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2668-70-73-69-860
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1674-75-68-73+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1069-67-67-69-12170
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4373-72-74-71+617

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.