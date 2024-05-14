Chris Kirk betting profile: PGA Championship
Chris Kirk hits the links in the 2024 PGA Championship May 16-19 coming off a 43rd-place finish in the Wells Fargo Championship in his most recent tournament.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Kirk's average finish has been 22nd, and his average score 1-under, over his last five appearances at the PGA Championship.
- In 2023, Kirk finished 29th (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Brooks Koepka posted numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Kirk's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|29
|70-75-69-71
|+5
|5/19/2022
|5
|68-70-71-68
|-3
|5/20/2021
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|8/9/2018
|31
|68-70-68-69
|-5
Kirk's recent performances
- Kirk has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Kirk has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 2-under.
- Off the tee, Chris Kirk has averaged 297.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kirk is averaging -2.658 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kirk has an average of 1.488 in his past five tournaments.
Kirk's advanced stats and rankings
- Kirk owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.544 (12th) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.3 yards ranks 110th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kirk owns a 0.369 average that ranks 44th on TOUR. He ranks 66th with a 67.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kirk's -0.464 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 163rd this season, while he averages 28.32 putts per round (35th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|110
|296.3
|297.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|66
|67.12%
|61.39%
|Putts Per Round
|35
|28.32
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|21
|28.83%
|21.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|72
|14.26%
|17.22%
Kirk's best finishes
- Kirk has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, collecting one win and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 11 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
- Currently, Kirk has 1215 points, placing him ninth in the FedExCup standings.
Kirk's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 4.248 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.722.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk's best mark this season was at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.533.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Kirk delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.601 (his best mark this season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished in that event.
- Kirk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.459) at The Sentry (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|12
|0.544
|2.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.369
|0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|38
|0.265
|1.879
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-0.464
|-2.658
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|0.714
|1.488
Kirk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|70-75-69-71
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|14
|67-68-67-69
|-17
|55
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|68-66-66-71
|-13
|39
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|71-67-67-66
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|29
|66-66-75-71
|-2
|115
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|69-67-66-66
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|1
|67-65-66-65
|-29
|700
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|66-66-67-70
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|68-64-67-73
|-16
|9
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|71-69-68
|-8
|60
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|67-70-73-65
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|69-74-72-76
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|68-70-73-69
|-8
|60
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|74-75-68-73
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|10
|69-67-67-69
|-12
|170
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|73-72-74-71
|+6
|17
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the PGA Championship.
