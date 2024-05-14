Chris Gotterup betting profile: PGA Championship

This season Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he put up a 2.862 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 57th in that tournament.

Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 7.018 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he posted a 3.577 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Gotterup delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.489, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.