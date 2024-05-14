Chris Gotterup betting profile: PGA Championship
Chris Gotterup heads into the 2024 PGA Championship after shooting 22-under to win the Myrtle Beach Classic in his last tournament.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- In the past five years, this is Gotterup's first time competing at the PGA Championship.
- With numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th), Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023.
- Koepka averaged 319 yards off the tee (fourth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 61.11% (29th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Gotterup's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Gotterup has finished first once.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Gotterup has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Chris Gotterup has averaged 313.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Gotterup is averaging 3.787 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Gotterup has an average of 4.636 in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings
- Gotterup owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.138 (73rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 312.6 yards ranks sixth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Gotterup ranks 110th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.109, while he ranks 56th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.34%.
- On the greens, Gotterup's 0.580 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 11th this season, while he averages 28.85 putts per round (98th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|6
|312.6
|313.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|56
|67.34%
|67.01%
|Putts Per Round
|98
|28.85
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|61
|26.94%
|25.35%
|Bogey Avoidance
|74
|14.31%
|13.19%
Gotterup's best finishes
- Gotterup has played 13 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also come away with .
- In those 13 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 53.8%.
- With 399 points, Gotterup currently ranks 69th in the FedExCup standings.
Gotterup's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he put up a 2.862 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 57th in that tournament.
- Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 7.018 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he posted a 3.577 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Gotterup delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.489, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
- Gotterup posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|73
|0.138
|0.781
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.109
|-0.649
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|71
|0.107
|0.717
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.580
|3.787
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|29
|0.717
|4.636
Gotterup's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|77-68-66
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|68-71-75-72
|-2
|7
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|69
|-2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|70-69-70-67
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|68-73-75-70
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|67-74-70-69
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|67-69-65-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|1
|66-64-65-67
|-22
|300
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the PGA Championship.
