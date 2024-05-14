PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Charley Hoffman betting profile: PGA Championship

    Charley Hoffman enters the 2024 PGA Championship May 16-19 coming off a fourth-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in his last competition.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • In his last four appearances at the PGA Championship, Hoffman has an average finish of 40th, and an average score of 5-over.
    • In 2021, Hoffman finished 17th (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship.
    • Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Koepka posted an average driving distance of 319 (fourth in field), hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and took 26 putts per round (first).

    Hoffman's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/20/20211773-70-73-72E
    5/16/20195473-69-75-72+9
    8/9/2018MC72-71+3

    Hoffman's recent performances

    • Hoffman has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five appearances, Hoffman has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 8-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Charley Hoffman has averaged 305.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hoffman has an average of -2.846 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hoffman is averaging -1.832 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoffman's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.012 ranks 92nd on TOUR this season, and his 55.3% driving accuracy average ranks 152nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoffman ranks 74th on TOUR with a mark of 0.126.
    • On the greens, Hoffman's -0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 121st this season, and his 28.77 putts-per-round average ranks 88th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance63300.9305.1
    Greens in Regulation %11065.00%65.08%
    Putts Per Round8828.7729.6
    Par Breakers530.93%23.41%
    Bogey Avoidance13716.30%15.08%

    Hoffman's best finishes

    • While Hoffman has not won any of the 11 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has collected two top-five finishes.
    • In those 11 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
    • With 435 points, Hoffman currently ranks 65th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hoffman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hoffman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 14th in the field at 3.075. In that tournament, he finished 69th.
    • Hoffman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking second in the field at 6.985. In that event, he finished second.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.482 (he finished 42nd in that event).
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hoffman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.183, which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • Hoffman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee920.0120.799
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green740.1260.774
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green900.013-0.559
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting121-0.098-2.846
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1010.053-1.832

    Hoffman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. Open4971-67-75-73+69
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-67-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic6467-69-73-72-74
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-73+1--
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1269-66-67-67-1163
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC76-76+8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-73-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC70-70-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4565-69-70-69-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1368-70-62-65-17--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4270-67-70-65-811
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-66-77-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5670-67-79-71-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open267-68-64-64-21300
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational5069-74-72-73+413
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-70E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-74+5--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open6972-70-77-71+23
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship466-68-69-67-1873

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

