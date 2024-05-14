Charley Hoffman betting profile: PGA Championship

This season, Hoffman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 14th in the field at 3.075. In that tournament, he finished 69th.

Hoffman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking second in the field at 6.985. In that event, he finished second.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.482 (he finished 42nd in that event).

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hoffman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.183, which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.