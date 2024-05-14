PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Camilo Villegas betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Camilo Villegas betting profile: PGA Championship

    Camilo Villegas enters play in Louisville, KY, seeking better results May 16-19 in the 2024 PGA Championship after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Latest odds for Villegas at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • This is Villegas' first time competing at the PGA Championship in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Brooks Koepka posted numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Koepka posted an average driving distance of 319 (fourth in field), hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and took 26 putts per round (first).

    Villegas' recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Villegas has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
    • Villegas has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He posted a final score of 6 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Camilo Villegas has averaged 283.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Villegas has an average of -1.782 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Villegas is averaging -5.682 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Villegas' advanced stats and rankings

    • Villegas has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.122 this season, which ranks 186th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (282.5 yards) ranks 178th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Villegas ranks 165th on TOUR with a mark of -0.519.
    • On the greens, Villegas' -0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 140th this season, and his 29.52 putts-per-round average ranks 161st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance178282.5283.5
    Greens in Regulation %12464.44%55.05%
    Putts Per Round16129.5229.2
    Par Breakers11224.89%18.18%
    Bogey Avoidance17718.89%21.21%

    Villegas' best finishes

    • Villegas has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut four times (36.4%).
    • Villegas, who has 45 points, currently sits 182nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Villegas' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a -0.755 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 2.052 (he finished 67th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas put up his best performance this season at The Sentry, ranking 17th in the field at 1.326. In that event, he finished 50th.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Villegas posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.141, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 50th in that tournament).
    • Villegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.824) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked in the field.

    Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee186-1.122-1.894
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green165-0.519-1.244
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green129-0.125-0.762
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140-0.295-1.782
    Average Strokes Gained: Total184-2.060-5.682

    Villegas' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC75-69E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-69-4--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship264-64-69-66-25--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship167-63-65-65-24--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5867-70-68-68-9--
    January 4-7The Sentry5065-71-74-70-1213
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American Express6269-68-65-74-124
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6769-71-77-68+14
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-70-3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-82+11--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D76+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3574-75-76-69+624
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-70+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the PGA Championship.

