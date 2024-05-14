Camilo Villegas betting profile: PGA Championship
Camilo Villegas enters play in Louisville, KY, seeking better results May 16-19 in the 2024 PGA Championship after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- This is Villegas' first time competing at the PGA Championship in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Brooks Koepka posted numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
- En route to his victory last year, Koepka posted an average driving distance of 319 (fourth in field), hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and took 26 putts per round (first).
Villegas' recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Villegas has not finished in the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
- Villegas has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He posted a final score of 6 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Camilo Villegas has averaged 283.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Villegas has an average of -1.782 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Villegas is averaging -5.682 Strokes Gained: Total.
Villegas' advanced stats and rankings
- Villegas has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.122 this season, which ranks 186th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (282.5 yards) ranks 178th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Villegas ranks 165th on TOUR with a mark of -0.519.
- On the greens, Villegas' -0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 140th this season, and his 29.52 putts-per-round average ranks 161st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|178
|282.5
|283.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|124
|64.44%
|55.05%
|Putts Per Round
|161
|29.52
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|112
|24.89%
|18.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|177
|18.89%
|21.21%
Villegas' best finishes
- Villegas has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut four times (36.4%).
- Villegas, who has 45 points, currently sits 182nd in the FedExCup standings.
Villegas' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a -0.755 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 2.052 (he finished 67th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas put up his best performance this season at The Sentry, ranking 17th in the field at 1.326. In that event, he finished 50th.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Villegas posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.141, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 50th in that tournament).
- Villegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.824) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked in the field.
Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|186
|-1.122
|-1.894
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|165
|-0.519
|-1.244
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|129
|-0.125
|-0.762
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|140
|-0.295
|-1.782
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|184
|-2.060
|-5.682
Villegas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|64-64-69-66
|-25
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|1
|67-63-65-65
|-24
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|67-70-68-68
|-9
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|50
|65-71-74-70
|-12
|13
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|69-68-65-74
|-12
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|69-71-77-68
|+1
|4
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-82
|+11
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|74-75-76-69
|+6
|24
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the PGA Championship.
