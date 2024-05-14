Camilo Villegas betting profile: PGA Championship

This season Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a -0.755 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 2.052 (he finished 67th in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas put up his best performance this season at The Sentry, ranking 17th in the field at 1.326. In that event, he finished 50th.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Villegas posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.141, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 50th in that tournament).