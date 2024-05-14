PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Cameron Young betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last competition at the Wells Fargo Championship, Cameron Young concluded the weekend at 3-over, good for a 34th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 PGA Championship May 16-19 looking for better results.

    Latest odds for Young at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • Young's average finish has been third, and his average score 4-under, over his last two appearances at the PGA Championship.
    • In 2023, Young missed the cut (with a score of 9-over) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship.
    • With numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th), Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023.
    • Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Young's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/2023MC74-75+9
    5/19/2022371-67-67-71-4

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Young has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -2 those five times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Cameron Young has averaged 308.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Young is averaging -1.083 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Young is averaging 1.001 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Young .

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.358 this season (32nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.7 yards) ranks 44th, while his 67.6% driving accuracy average ranks 35th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young ranks 22nd on TOUR, posting an average of 0.505, while he ranks 52nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.44%.
    • On the greens, Young's -0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 126th this season, and his 28.49 putts-per-round average ranks 55th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance44303.7308.6
    Greens in Regulation %5267.44%61.94%
    Putts Per Round5528.4927.8
    Par Breakers9325.58%24.44%
    Bogey Avoidance3213.31%15.83%

    Young's best finishes

    • Young has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, earning two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 11 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
    • Young, who has 873 points, currently ranks 31st in the FedExCup standings.

    Young's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Young produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.055.
    • Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 6.757. In that event, he finished 54th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best effort this season was at The Sentry, where his 1.627 mark ranked 11th in the field.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Young recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.214, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.
    • Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee320.3580.561
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green220.5052.420
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green147-0.247-0.900
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting126-0.154-1.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Total500.4631.001

    Young's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-75+9--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-75+5--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5771-72-74-70-15
    June 15-18U.S. Open3272-70-68-73+324
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6067-69-72-67-55
    July 6-9John Deere Classic665-64-71-68-1681
    July 20-22The Open Championship872-68-66-73-591
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-69-2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3167-71-69-67-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship1567-71-68-68-6200
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5465-74-72-64-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3866-68-68-68-12--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1569-71-69-74-5--
    January 4-7The Sentry3368-67-74-65-1827
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7071-74-70-16
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open867-67-66-71-1378
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1672-66-69-70-7115
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches465-69-71-66-13104
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3673-70-71-76+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5470-69-73-74-29
    March 21-24Valspar Championship269-69-68-68-10300
    April 11-14Masters Tournament970-73-72-73E180
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6267-71-76-70E8
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3471-69-71-76+326

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the PGA Championship.

