Cameron Young betting profile: PGA Championship

This season, Young produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.055.

Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 6.757. In that event, he finished 54th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best effort this season was at The Sentry, where his 1.627 mark ranked 11th in the field.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Young recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.214, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.