Cameron Young betting profile: PGA Championship
In his last competition at the Wells Fargo Championship, Cameron Young concluded the weekend at 3-over, good for a 34th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 PGA Championship May 16-19 looking for better results.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Young's average finish has been third, and his average score 4-under, over his last two appearances at the PGA Championship.
- In 2023, Young missed the cut (with a score of 9-over) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship.
- With numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th), Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023.
- Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Young's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|5/19/2022
|3
|71-67-67-71
|-4
Young's recent performances
- Young has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Young has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -2 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Cameron Young has averaged 308.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Young is averaging -1.083 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Young is averaging 1.001 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.358 this season (32nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.7 yards) ranks 44th, while his 67.6% driving accuracy average ranks 35th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young ranks 22nd on TOUR, posting an average of 0.505, while he ranks 52nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.44%.
- On the greens, Young's -0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 126th this season, and his 28.49 putts-per-round average ranks 55th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|44
|303.7
|308.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|52
|67.44%
|61.94%
|Putts Per Round
|55
|28.49
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|93
|25.58%
|24.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|32
|13.31%
|15.83%
Young's best finishes
- Young has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, earning two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 11 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- Young, who has 873 points, currently ranks 31st in the FedExCup standings.
Young's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Young produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.055.
- Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 6.757. In that event, he finished 54th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best effort this season was at The Sentry, where his 1.627 mark ranked 11th in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Young recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.214, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.
- Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.358
|0.561
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|22
|0.505
|2.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|147
|-0.247
|-0.900
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.154
|-1.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.463
|1.001
Young's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|71-72-74-70
|-1
|5
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|72-70-68-73
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|60
|67-69-72-67
|-5
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|65-64-71-68
|-16
|81
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|8
|72-68-66-73
|-5
|91
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|67-71-69-67
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|67-71-68-68
|-6
|200
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|65-74-72-64
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|66-68-68-68
|-12
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|15
|69-71-69-74
|-5
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|68-67-74-65
|-18
|27
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|70
|71-74-70
|-1
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|67-67-66-71
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|72-66-69-70
|-7
|115
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|65-69-71-66
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|73-70-71-76
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|70-69-73-74
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|2
|69-69-68-68
|-10
|300
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|9
|70-73-72-73
|E
|180
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|62
|67-71-76-70
|E
|8
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|71-69-71-76
|+3
|26
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the PGA Championship.
