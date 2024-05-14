PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Cameron Smith betting profile: PGA Championship

    In his most recent competition at the Masters Tournament, Cameron Smith finished the weekend at 2-under, good for a sixth-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 PGA Championship May 16-19 looking for a higher finish.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • In his last seven appearances at the PGA Championship, Smith has an average finish of 41st, and an average score of 3-over.
    • In 2023, Smith finished ninth (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship.
    • With numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th), Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (first).

    Smith's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/2023972-72-70-65-1
    5/19/20221368-70-73-69E
    5/20/20215972-73-73-77+7
    8/6/20204371-69-70-70E
    5/16/20196473-70-74-74+11
    8/9/20185674-66-73-66-1

    Smith's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Smith has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Smith has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has carded an average score of 1-under over his last five events.
    • Cameron Smith has averaged 291.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Smith is averaging 7.704 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Smith is averaging 11.909 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Smith's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-291.5291.7
    Greens in Regulation %-58.68%58.89%
    Putts Per Round-27.6327.7
    Par Breakers-20.83%18.89%
    Bogey Avoidance-18.06%15.83%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Smith's best finishes

    • Smith took part in four tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
    • In those four tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
    • Last season Smith's best performance came at the U.S. Open. He shot 6-under and finished fourth in that event.

    Smith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.748
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--4.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.962
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--7.704
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--11.909

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Smith's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship972-72-70-65-1--
    June 15-18U.S. Open469-67-71-67-6--
    July 20-22The Open Championship3372-72-68-73+1--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament671-72-72-71-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

