Cameron Smith betting profile: PGA Championship
In his most recent competition at the Masters Tournament, Cameron Smith finished the weekend at 2-under, good for a sixth-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 PGA Championship May 16-19 looking for a higher finish.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- In his last seven appearances at the PGA Championship, Smith has an average finish of 41st, and an average score of 3-over.
- In 2023, Smith finished ninth (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship.
- With numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th), Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (first).
Smith's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|9
|72-72-70-65
|-1
|5/19/2022
|13
|68-70-73-69
|E
|5/20/2021
|59
|72-73-73-77
|+7
|8/6/2020
|43
|71-69-70-70
|E
|5/16/2019
|64
|73-70-74-74
|+11
|8/9/2018
|56
|74-66-73-66
|-1
Smith's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Smith has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- Over his last five tournaments, Smith has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has carded an average score of 1-under over his last five events.
- Cameron Smith has averaged 291.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Smith is averaging 7.704 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Smith is averaging 11.909 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smith's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|291.5
|291.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|58.68%
|58.89%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|27.63
|27.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.83%
|18.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.06%
|15.83%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Smith's best finishes
- Smith took part in four tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
- In those four tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- Last season Smith's best performance came at the U.S. Open. He shot 6-under and finished fourth in that event.
Smith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.748
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|4.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.962
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|7.704
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|11.909
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Smith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|9
|72-72-70-65
|-1
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|4
|69-67-71-67
|-6
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|33
|72-72-68-73
|+1
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|6
|71-72-72-71
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of the PGA Championship.
