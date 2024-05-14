Cam Davis betting profile: PGA Championship

This season, Davis delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 16th in the field at 2.590.

Davis' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.326.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis delivered his best mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 48th in the field at 0.295. In that event, he finished 21st.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Davis recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.056, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.