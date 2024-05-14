Cam Davis betting profile: PGA Championship
When he takes the course May 16-19, Cam Davis will look to build upon his last performance in the PGA Championship. In 2023, he shot 3-under and finished fourth at Oak Hill Country Club.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Over his last three trips to the PGA Championship, Davis has an average score of 3-over, with an average finish of 37th.
- Davis last participated in the PGA Championship in 2023, finishing fourth with a score of 3-under.
- With numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th), Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023.
- Koepka averaged 319 yards off the tee (fourth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 61.11% (29th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Davis' recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|4
|71-70-71-65
|-3
|5/19/2022
|48
|72-72-72-70
|+6
|5/20/2021
|59
|69-78-76-72
|+7
Davis' recent performances
- Davis has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- Davis has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 1-under.
- Off the tee, Cam Davis has averaged 299.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Davis is averaging -1.478 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Davis is averaging -3.970 Strokes Gained: Total.
Davis' advanced stats and rankings
- Davis owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.160 (129th) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.0 yards ranks 94th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Davis has a -0.146 average that ranks 118th on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a 62.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Davis has registered a -0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 81st with a putts-per-round average of 28.70, and he ranks 114th by breaking par 24.77% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|94
|298.0
|299.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|155
|62.76%
|57.41%
|Putts Per Round
|81
|28.70
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|114
|24.77%
|19.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|99
|15.17%
|16.98%
Davis' best finishes
- Davis, who has participated in 11 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut nine times.
- Currently, Davis ranks 63rd in the FedExCup standings with 449 points.
Davis' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Davis delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 16th in the field at 2.590.
- Davis' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.326.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis delivered his best mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 48th in the field at 0.295. In that event, he finished 21st.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Davis recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.056, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
- Davis posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked 21st in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
Davis' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|129
|-0.160
|-0.645
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.146
|-1.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|158
|-0.309
|-0.416
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.024
|-1.478
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-0.639
|-3.970
Davis' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|4
|71-70-71-65
|-3
|127
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-79
|+11
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|65-70-71-63
|-11
|21
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|69-65-69-69
|-16
|48
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|10
|68-67-70-65
|-14
|70
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|68-67-67-66
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|66-67-69-67
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|40
|73-66-72-72
|+3
|64
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|3
|68-68-65-70
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|67-67-67-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|12
|67-70-69-70
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|75-68-73-65
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|62-70-70-69
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-65-73
|-10
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-69-68
|-9
|88
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|49
|65-73-73-75
|+2
|14
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|72-70-74-70
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-82
|+17
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-71-68-67
|-6
|37
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|69-72-73-75
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|70-74-70-67
|-3
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-69-72-77
|+4
|21
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the PGA Championship.
