PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Cam Davis betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cam Davis betting profile: PGA Championship

    When he takes the course May 16-19, Cam Davis will look to build upon his last performance in the PGA Championship. In 2023, he shot 3-under and finished fourth at Oak Hill Country Club.

    Latest odds for Davis at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • Over his last three trips to the PGA Championship, Davis has an average score of 3-over, with an average finish of 37th.
    • Davis last participated in the PGA Championship in 2023, finishing fourth with a score of 3-under.
    • With numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th), Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023.
    • Koepka averaged 319 yards off the tee (fourth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 61.11% (29th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Davis' recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/2023471-70-71-65-3
    5/19/20224872-72-72-70+6
    5/20/20215969-78-76-72+7

    Davis' recent performances

    • Davis has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • Davis has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 1-under.
    • Off the tee, Cam Davis has averaged 299.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Davis is averaging -1.478 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Davis is averaging -3.970 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Davis .

    Davis' advanced stats and rankings

    • Davis owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.160 (129th) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.0 yards ranks 94th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Davis has a -0.146 average that ranks 118th on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a 62.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Davis has registered a -0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 81st with a putts-per-round average of 28.70, and he ranks 114th by breaking par 24.77% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance94298.0299.0
    Greens in Regulation %15562.76%57.41%
    Putts Per Round8128.7029.0
    Par Breakers11424.77%19.14%
    Bogey Avoidance9915.17%16.98%

    Davis' best finishes

    • Davis, who has participated in 11 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut nine times.
    • Currently, Davis ranks 63rd in the FedExCup standings with 449 points.

    Davis' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Davis delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 16th in the field at 2.590.
    • Davis' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.326.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis delivered his best mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 48th in the field at 0.295. In that event, he finished 21st.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Davis recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.056, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
    • Davis posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked 21st in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.

    Davis' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee129-0.160-0.645
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.146-1.431
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green158-0.309-0.416
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.024-1.478
    Average Strokes Gained: Total149-0.639-3.970

    Davis' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship471-70-71-65-3127
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-74+2--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-79+9--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-79+11--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3365-70-71-63-1121
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1769-65-69-69-1648
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
    July 27-303M Open1068-67-70-65-1470
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship768-67-67-66-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship666-67-69-67-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship4073-66-72-72+364
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship368-68-65-70-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open767-67-67-66-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1267-70-69-70-4--
    January 4-7The Sentry5275-68-73-65-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3062-70-70-69-921
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-65-73-10--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-69-68-988
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4965-73-73-75+214
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1872-70-74-70-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-82+17--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-71-68-67-637
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1269-72-73-75+1140
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4970-74-70-67-312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3870-69-72-77+421

    All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.