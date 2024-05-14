C.T. Pan betting profile: PGA Championship

This season Pan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he delivered a 2.157 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished third in that event.

Pan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 5.709.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pan posted his best effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking fourth in the field at 4.400. In that event, he finished third.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Pan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.656). That ranked 11th in the field.