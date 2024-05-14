PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

C.T. Pan betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: C.T. Pan of Taiwan lines up a putt during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: C.T. Pan of Taiwan lines up a putt during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    At the Myrtle Beach Classic, C.T. Pan struggled, missing the cut at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club. He is trying for a bounce-back performance in Louisville, KY, at the 2024 PGA Championship from May 16-19.

    Latest odds for Pan at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • Pan has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the PGA Championship.
    • Pan last played at the PGA Championship in 2020, missing the cut with a score of 4-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Brooks Koepka posted numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • In addition, Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (first).

    Pan's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/6/2020MC72-72+4
    5/16/2019MC78-71+9

    Pan's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Pan has an average finish of 48th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Pan has an average finishing position of 48th in his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of even-par over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, C.T. Pan has averaged 290.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Pan is averaging -1.406 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Pan is averaging -1.054 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Pan .

    Pan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pan owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.190 (138th) this season, while his average driving distance of 291.8 yards ranks 141st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pan sports a 0.041 average that ranks 88th on TOUR. He ranks 109th with a 65.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pan's 0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 98th this season, while he averages 29.07 putts per round (126th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance141291.8290.1
    Greens in Regulation %10965.02%61.48%
    Putts Per Round12629.0729.4
    Par Breakers16921.81%17.78%
    Bogey Avoidance13016.05%15.56%

    Pan's best finishes

    • While Pan has not won any of the 10 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he had a 60% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
    • Currently, Pan sits 110th in the FedExCup standings with 213 points.

    Pan's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Pan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he delivered a 2.157 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished third in that event.
    • Pan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 5.709.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pan posted his best effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking fourth in the field at 4.400. In that event, he finished third.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Pan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.656). That ranked 11th in the field.
    • Pan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that event.

    Pan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.190-0.826
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.0410.833
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green440.2250.342
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting980.014-1.406
    Average Strokes Gained: Total950.091-1.054

    Pan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open370-66-66-70-16145
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC75-73+8--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-69+2--
    July 27-303M Open7068-70-75-71E3
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6470-68-68-74E4
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship968-69-69-66-16--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenW/D75+4--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC68-70-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicW/D42+6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta371-67-67-65-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2866-68-70-71-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5171-70-78-74+513
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4269-68-70-76-518
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5171-72-73-72E7
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonW/D72+1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pan as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.