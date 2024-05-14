C.T. Pan betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: C.T. Pan of Taiwan lines up a putt during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
At the Myrtle Beach Classic, C.T. Pan struggled, missing the cut at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club. He is trying for a bounce-back performance in Louisville, KY, at the 2024 PGA Championship from May 16-19.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Pan has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the PGA Championship.
- Pan last played at the PGA Championship in 2020, missing the cut with a score of 4-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Brooks Koepka posted numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
- In addition, Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (first).
Pan's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/6/2020
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|5/16/2019
|MC
|78-71
|+9
Pan's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Pan has an average finish of 48th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- He has carded an average score of even-par over his last five events.
- Off the tee, C.T. Pan has averaged 290.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Pan is averaging -1.406 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pan is averaging -1.054 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pan's advanced stats and rankings
- Pan owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.190 (138th) this season, while his average driving distance of 291.8 yards ranks 141st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pan sports a 0.041 average that ranks 88th on TOUR. He ranks 109th with a 65.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pan's 0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 98th this season, while he averages 29.07 putts per round (126th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|141
|291.8
|290.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|109
|65.02%
|61.48%
|Putts Per Round
|126
|29.07
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|169
|21.81%
|17.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|130
|16.05%
|15.56%
Pan's best finishes
- While Pan has not won any of the 10 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 10 tournaments, he had a 60% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- Currently, Pan sits 110th in the FedExCup standings with 213 points.
Pan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Pan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he delivered a 2.157 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished third in that event.
- Pan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 5.709.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pan posted his best effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking fourth in the field at 4.400. In that event, he finished third.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Pan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.656). That ranked 11th in the field.
- Pan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that event.
Pan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.190
|-0.826
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.041
|0.833
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|44
|0.225
|0.342
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|0.014
|-1.406
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|0.091
|-1.054
Pan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|3
|70-66-66-70
|-16
|145
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|70
|68-70-75-71
|E
|3
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|70-68-68-74
|E
|4
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|68-69-69-66
|-16
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|W/D
|75
|+4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|W/D
|42
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|71-67-67-65
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|66-68-70-71
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|51
|71-70-78-74
|+5
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|69-68-70-76
|-5
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|71-72-73-72
|E
|7
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|72
|+1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pan as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.