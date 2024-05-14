PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Byeong Hun An betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Byeong Hun An betting profile: PGA Championship

    Byeong Hun An finished 49th in the PGA Championship in 2021, shooting a 5-over on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher May 16-19 in Louisville, KY, at Valhalla Golf Club .

    Latest odds for An at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • An's average finish has been 39th, and his average score 1-over, over his last five appearances at the PGA Championship.
    • An last played at the PGA Championship in 2021, finishing 49th with a score of 5-over.
    • When Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th).
    • Koepka also posted numbers of 319 in average driving distance (fourth in field), 61.11% in terms of greens in regulation (29th), and 26 putts per round (first).

    An's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/20/20214973-75-77-68+5
    8/6/20202272-69-71-64-4
    5/16/2019MC74-74+8
    8/9/20185670-70-69-70-1

    An's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, An has finished in the top five twice.
    • An has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 6-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Byeong Hun An has averaged 322.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, An is averaging -0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • An is averaging 2.455 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    An's advanced stats and rankings

    • An has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.473 this season (21st on TOUR). His average driving distance (313.5 yards) ranks fourth, while his 61.6% driving accuracy average ranks 101st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, An ranks 55th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.306. Additionally, he ranks 12th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.33%.
    • On the greens, An's 0.064 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 91st this season, and his 28.85 putts-per-round average ranks 98th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance4313.5322.1
    Greens in Regulation %1270.33%68.83%
    Putts Per Round9828.8529.2
    Par Breakers4627.54%24.69%
    Bogey Avoidance5813.95%14.2%

    An's best finishes

    • While An has not won any of the 13 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected four top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut 11 times (84.6%).
    • Currently, An has 1525 points, ranking him sixth in the FedExCup standings.

    An's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, An's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.516.
    • An delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 3.716.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An's best mark this season was at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.038.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, An posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.988). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • An posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.926) in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that event.

    An's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee210.4731.449
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green550.3062.981
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green100-0.013-1.803
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting910.064-0.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Total210.8312.455

    An's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2167-66-72-74-137
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2472-71-74-72+138
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5167-70-71-68-87
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open361-70-69-70-10145
    July 20-22The Open Championship2373-70-69-72E36
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship263-67-65-67-18245
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3767-68-68-72-566
    August 17-20BMW Championship4370-67-72-76+552
    January 4-7The Sentry468-64-68-66-26325
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii267-64-68-64-27245
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-71-67-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6670-68-75-70-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1667-72-70-68-7115
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-71-71-65-1037
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard871-69-76-68-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-80+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-75+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1670-73-72-75+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6768-66-72-80+27
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson466-67-66-65-20109
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship370-68-71-66-9350

    All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

