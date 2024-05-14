Byeong Hun An betting profile: PGA Championship
Byeong Hun An finished 49th in the PGA Championship in 2021, shooting a 5-over on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher May 16-19 in Louisville, KY, at Valhalla Golf Club .
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- An's average finish has been 39th, and his average score 1-over, over his last five appearances at the PGA Championship.
- An last played at the PGA Championship in 2021, finishing 49th with a score of 5-over.
- When Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th).
- Koepka also posted numbers of 319 in average driving distance (fourth in field), 61.11% in terms of greens in regulation (29th), and 26 putts per round (first).
An's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/20/2021
|49
|73-75-77-68
|+5
|8/6/2020
|22
|72-69-71-64
|-4
|5/16/2019
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|8/9/2018
|56
|70-70-69-70
|-1
An's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, An has finished in the top five twice.
- An has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 6-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Byeong Hun An has averaged 322.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, An is averaging -0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- An is averaging 2.455 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
An's advanced stats and rankings
- An has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.473 this season (21st on TOUR). His average driving distance (313.5 yards) ranks fourth, while his 61.6% driving accuracy average ranks 101st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, An ranks 55th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.306. Additionally, he ranks 12th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.33%.
- On the greens, An's 0.064 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 91st this season, and his 28.85 putts-per-round average ranks 98th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|4
|313.5
|322.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|12
|70.33%
|68.83%
|Putts Per Round
|98
|28.85
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|46
|27.54%
|24.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|58
|13.95%
|14.2%
An's best finishes
- While An has not won any of the 13 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected four top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut 11 times (84.6%).
- Currently, An has 1525 points, ranking him sixth in the FedExCup standings.
An's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, An's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.516.
- An delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 3.716.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An's best mark this season was at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.038.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, An posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.988). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- An posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.926) in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that event.
An's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.473
|1.449
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.306
|2.981
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|100
|-0.013
|-1.803
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|91
|0.064
|-0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|0.831
|2.455
An's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|67-66-72-74
|-1
|37
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|72-71-74-72
|+1
|38
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|67-70-71-68
|-8
|7
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|3
|61-70-69-70
|-10
|145
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|73-70-69-72
|E
|36
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|2
|63-67-65-67
|-18
|245
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|67-68-68-72
|-5
|66
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|43
|70-67-72-76
|+5
|52
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|4
|68-64-68-66
|-26
|325
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|67-64-68-64
|-27
|245
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-71-67
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-68-75-70
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|67-72-70-68
|-7
|115
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-71-71-65
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-69-76-68
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-80
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|70-73-72-75
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|67
|68-66-72-80
|+2
|7
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|66-67-66-65
|-20
|109
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|3
|70-68-71-66
|-9
|350
All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.