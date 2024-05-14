Byeong Hun An betting profile: PGA Championship

This season, An's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.516.

An delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 3.716.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An's best mark this season was at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.038.

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, An posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.988). That ranked No. 1 in the field.