Bryson DeChambeau betting profile: PGA Championship

DeChambeau has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

DeChambeau has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of 1 those four times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Bryson DeChambeau has averaged 320.2 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, DeChambeau is averaging 0.238 Strokes Gained: Putting.