Bryson DeChambeau betting profile: PGA Championship
Bryson DeChambeau looks for a higher finish in the 2024 PGA Championship after he took fourth shooting 3-under in this tournament in 2023.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- In his last six appearances at the PGA Championship, DeChambeau has an average finish of 20th, and an average score of 2-under.
- In 2023, DeChambeau finished fourth (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship.
- Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
- In addition, Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (first).
DeChambeau's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|4
|66-71-70-70
|-3
|5/20/2021
|38
|72-71-71-77
|+3
|8/6/2020
|4
|68-70-66-66
|-10
|5/16/2019
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|8/9/2018
|MC
|71-70
|+1
DeChambeau's recent performances
- DeChambeau has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- DeChambeau has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of 1 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Bryson DeChambeau has averaged 320.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, DeChambeau is averaging 0.238 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- DeChambeau is averaging 9.409 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
DeChambeau's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|320.9
|320.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.68%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.36
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|18.65%
|19.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.25%
|18.21%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
DeChambeau's best finishes
- DeChambeau teed off in four tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those four events, he made the cut three times.
- Last season DeChambeau had his best performance at the PGA Championship, where he finished fourth with a score of 3-under (six shots back of the winner).
DeChambeau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|5.779
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|2.589
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.389
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|9.409
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
DeChambeau's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|4
|66-71-70-70
|-3
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|67-72-68-74
|+1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|60
|74-70-74-73
|+7
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|6
|65-73-75-73
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for DeChambeau as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.