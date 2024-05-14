Brooks Koepka betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Brooks Koepka, the previous champion in this tournamanet after shooting 9-under on the par-70 course at Valhalla Golf Club in 2023, looks to repeat in the 2024 PGA Championship in Louisville, KY, May 16-19.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Koepka has entered the PGA Championship seven times of late, with three wins. His average score has been 5-under, and his average finish has been 15th.
- Koepka won the PGA Championship in 2023, with a score of 9-under.
- Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), with 26 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Koepka's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|1
|72-66-66-67
|-9
|5/19/2022
|55
|75-67-72-74
|+8
|5/20/2021
|2
|69-71-70-74
|-4
|8/6/2020
|29
|66-68-69-74
|-3
|5/16/2019
|1
|63-65-70-74
|-8
|8/9/2018
|1
|69-63-66-66
|-16
Koepka's recent performances
- Koepka has finished atop the leaderboard once while also earning two top-five finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Koepka has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of even-par in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Koepka has averaged 307.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Koepka is averaging 2.486 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Koepka is averaging 13.409 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Koepka's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|308.2
|307.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|62.85%
|60.28%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.75
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.49%
|20.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.28%
|16.67%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Koepka's best finishes
- Koepka played four tournaments last season, picking up one win with two top-five finishes.
- In those four events, he made the cut four times (100%).
- Last season Koepka's best performance came at the PGA Championship. He shot 9-under and won the title (his only win last season).
Koepka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|2.984
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|3.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|4.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|2.486
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|13.409
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Koepka's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|1
|72-66-66-67
|-9
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|17
|71-69-70-69
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|64
|70-75-72-75
|+8
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|73-73-76-75
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Koepka as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.