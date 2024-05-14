Brooks Koepka betting profile: PGA Championship

Koepka has finished atop the leaderboard once while also earning two top-five finishes over his last five tournaments.

Koepka has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has an average score relative to par of even-par in his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Koepka has averaged 307.7 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Koepka is averaging 2.486 Strokes Gained: Putting.